Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepasteledgar degas public domainhorseanimalartvintagepublic domainillustrationRacehorse (c. 1881–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar DegasOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 904 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1205 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865731/reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseJockey on a Rearing Horse (1890s) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776057/jockey-rearing-horse-1890s-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseTwo Horses, One Nuzzling the Other (c. 1881–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776767/two-horses-one-nuzzling-the-other-c-1881-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Edgar Degas' Dance Class. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189606/film-frame-png-mockup-element-edgar-degas-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorse Standing (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773551/horse-standing-modeled-1870s-cast-1919-21-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865728/self-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseStudy for "Scene from the Steeplechase: The Fallen Jockey" (1866) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789930/image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseDance competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943752/dance-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Jockey (c. 1880–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777603/the-jockey-c-1880-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual dance performance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995240/annual-dance-performance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRearing Horse (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774567/rearing-horse-modeled-1870s-cast-1919-21-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995300/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAfter the Bath (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776810/after-the-bath-c-1891-92-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897024/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHorse Galloping on Right Foot (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773088/photo-image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium gold frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810477/vintage-premium-gold-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseHorse with Head Lowered (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773098/photo-image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium gold frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815776/vintage-premium-gold-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseLa sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1879–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782362/image-background-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseStudies of Horses (c. 1865) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789629/studies-horses-c-1865-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseWoman Standing in a Bathtub (c. 1890–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776204/woman-standing-bathtub-c-1890-92-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseSportsman montant à cheval (c. 1856) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787047/sportsman-montant-cheval-c-1856-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355772/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseAt the Races (c. 1860–62) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786950/the-races-c-1860-62-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium white frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759253/vintage-premium-white-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseStudy for "Dead Fox in the Forest" (c. 1861–64) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790152/study-for-dead-fox-the-forest-c-1861-64-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355770/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseRené de Gas, brother of the artist (c. 1857–62) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785966/rene-gas-brother-the-artist-c-1857-62-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium white frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763223/vintage-premium-white-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseStanding Nude (c. 1860–65) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785894/standing-nude-c-1860-65-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina by the ocean aesthetic, Edgar Degas' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7618266/png-aesthetic-artwork-ballerinaView licenseMarguerite de Gas in Confirmation Dress (1854) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787655/marguerite-gas-confirmation-dress-1854-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBronze picture frame mockup element, Edgar Degas' The Dance Class remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712994/png-antique-art-frameView licenseNude Woman Standing, Drying Herself (Femme nue debout à sa toilette) (c. 1891–2) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778089/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBronze picture frame mockup, Edgar Degas' The Dance Class remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730892/bronze-picture-frame-mockup-edgar-degas-the-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAfter the Bath II (La sortie du bain II) (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777628/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license