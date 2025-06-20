rawpixel
Landscape with a River (1892) by Henri Joseph Harpignies
Life quote social media template, editable vintage art design
A Bright Day (ca. 1835-1840) by Jules Dupré
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
On the Derwent, Derbyshire (1861) by Alfred Vickers
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Landscape with a Church (1891) by Henri Joseph Harpignies
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
Flußtal mit felsigem Ufer, im Hintergrund Gebirge, 1801 by georg melchior kraus
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Rest on the Flight into Egypt (1646) by Claude Lorrain
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
Wooded Country Landscape with Figures in a Cart (c. 1855) by Alfred Vickers
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Landscape with Picnickers and Donkeys by a Gate (c. 1830-1880) by Joseph Paul
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
Wiesengrund an Fluß und Wald, rechts hohe Felsen, null by karl franz kraul
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
Flooded Woodlands near Oberrad, ca. 1760 – 1770 by christian georg schütz the elder
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
The castle near Gera, null by friedrich rauscher
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Umzäunter Weideplatz im Wald, im Vordergrund eine Viehtränke, null by karl franz kraul
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Scene at Durham, an Idyll (1882–85) by George Inness
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Nebliger Morgen an einem Flusse, am Ufer sieben Kühe, zum Teil im Wasser stehend, 1803 by abraham teerlink
Henri Rousseau's flower iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Claude Monet's Three Cows Grazing (1868)
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Dedham Church from Flatford (c. 1810) by John Constable
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
See im Gebirge, im Vordergrund bei einem Weidenbaum zwei Kühe, null by carl philipp schallhas
Henri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Mittelgebirgslandschaft mit Bach, rechts Viehherde, null by heinrich wüest
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Landscape with the Castle of Francheville, ca. 1669 by frederik de moucheron
Henri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Landscape before a Thunderstorm, 1665 – 1670 by johann franciscus ermels
Henri Rousseau's nature iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Landscape with Bridge, Cattle, and Figures (c. 1660) by Jacob van Ruisdael
