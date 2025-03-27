Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodcutartbackgroundanimalpersonvintagespringpublic domainManao Tupapau (Watched by the Spirits of the Dead) (Spring/Summer 1894) by Paul GauguinOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 757 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10094 x 6367 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseManao Tupapau (She is Haunted by a Spirit) (1894, printed 1921) by Paul Gauguin, Pola Gauguin and Christian Catohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051862/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424458/tattoos-inspiration-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseManao Tupapau (She is Haunted by a Spirit) (1894/1895) by Paul Gauguin and Louis Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051850/image-bird-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseSpirit of the Dead Watching (Manao Tupapau)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7883813/spirit-the-dead-watching-manao-tupapauFree Image from public domain licenseGothic rock Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424430/gothic-rock-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseNoa Noa (Fragrant, Fragrant) (1894/1895) by Paul Gauguin and Louis Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051873/noa-noa-fragrant-fragrant-18941895-paul-gauguin-and-louis-royFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseTe Faruru (They are Making Love Here) (1894/1895) by Paul Gauguin and Louis Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051924/faruru-they-are-making-love-here-18941895-paul-gauguin-and-louis-royFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fest party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459486/spring-fest-party-poster-templateView licenseA Maori Woman in a Forest; Manao Tupapau (She is Haunted by a Spirit) (1894/1895) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051856/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring offer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992733/spring-offer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseManao Tupapau (She is Haunted by a Spirit) (1894) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051857/manao-tupapau-she-haunted-spirit-1894-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseBe kind, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001511/kind-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNoa Noa: Manao Yupapau ( Watched by the Spirts of the Dead) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651681/noa-noa-manao-yupapau-watched-the-spirts-the-dead-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702826/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseManao Tupapau (She is Thinking of the Ghost) (April 1891–Sept. 1893) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777949/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring offer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766153/spring-offer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Edgar Poe (1894) by Félix Vallottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051760/edgar-poe-1894-felix-vallottonFree Image from public domain licenseSpring offer Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992735/spring-offer-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNave Nave Fenua (Delightful Land) (Spring/Summer 1894) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777788/nave-nave-fenua-delightful-land-springsummer-1894-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002465/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseTe Faruru (Here We Make Love) (Winter 1893–94) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777717/faruru-here-make-love-winter-1893-94-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseBe kind Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817936/kind-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseManao tupapau (She Thinks of the Ghost or The Ghost Thinks of Her) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8976712/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001959/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseMahana Atua (Day of the Gods) (1894, printed 1921) by Paul Gauguin, Pola Gauguin and Christian Catohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051835/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseItalian food menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695709/italian-food-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTitle Page for "Le Sourire" (Titre du Sourire) (1899, printed 1921) by Paul Gauguin, Pola Gauguin and Christian Catohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053050/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWine and draw Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727520/wine-and-draw-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseManao Tupapau (She is Haunted by a Spirit) (1893-1894) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051532/manao-tupapau-she-haunted-spirit-1893-1894-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseSpring offer blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992731/spring-offer-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTahitian Series: The Smile by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651677/tahitian-series-the-smile-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseHello spring Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049164/hello-spring-instagram-post-templateView licenseNave Nave Fenua, from the series “Noa Noa”https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8555836/nave-nave-fenua-from-the-series-noa-noaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNoa Noa: Voyage à Tahiti (1947) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771851/noa-noa-voyage-tahiti-1947-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMahna no Varua Ino (The Demon Speaks) [verso] (1894/1895) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051837/mahna-varua-ino-the-demon-speaks-verso-18941895-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain license