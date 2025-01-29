rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Station Scene in the "Rush" Hours on the Manhattan Elevated Railroad (1890) by Thure Thulstrup
Save
Edit Image
train illustrationpeople engravebusyvintage advertisements public domainwood engravingsvintage advertisements illustration public domainvintage posternew york poster
Travel cat, vintage train surreal escapism collage art remix, editable design
Travel cat, vintage train surreal escapism collage art remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672558/travel-cat-vintage-train-surreal-escapism-collage-art-remix-editable-designView license
Parade of the New York Coaching Club, May 23 (1885) by Thure Thulstrup
Parade of the New York Coaching Club, May 23 (1885) by Thure Thulstrup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782804/parade-the-new-york-coaching-club-may-1885-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain license
Public transportation poster template, editable text & design
Public transportation poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549482/public-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Born in Kentucky, February 12, 1809 (10 Nov. 1860) by Unknown, American and 19th Century
Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Born in Kentucky, February 12, 1809 (10 Nov. 1860) by Unknown, American and 19th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787570/image-face-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain license
City transporation poster template, editable text & design
City transporation poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11548692/city-transporation-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Army of the Potomac—Sleeping on Their Arms (1864)
Army of the Potomac—Sleeping on Their Arms (1864)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786638/army-the-potomacsleeping-their-arms-1864Free Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Night on the Bowery (1891) by Thure Thulstrup
A Night on the Bowery (1891) by Thure Thulstrup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776885/night-the-bowery-1891-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain license
New property poster template, editable text and design
New property poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724832/new-property-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Goddess of Our Kitchen (1884) by Frederick Stuart Church
The Goddess of Our Kitchen (1884) by Frederick Stuart Church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783038/the-goddess-our-kitchen-1884-frederick-stuart-churchFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
Medicine - Military: Field services
Medicine - Military: Field services
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345463/medicine-military-field-servicesFree Image from public domain license
Yummy cheesecake editable poster template, bakery shop ad
Yummy cheesecake editable poster template, bakery shop ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663242/yummy-cheesecake-editable-poster-template-bakery-shopView license
New York, German Hospital
New York, German Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339931/new-york-german-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
U.S. Civil War - Medical and Sanitary affairs: Carrying in the Wounded at the Battle of Bull Run
U.S. Civil War - Medical and Sanitary affairs: Carrying in the Wounded at the Battle of Bull Run
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339608/image-horse-animal-treesFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Quarantine Question
The Quarantine Question
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339549/the-quarantine-questionFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
New York - Hospital
New York - Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340290/new-york-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
New York flight Facebook post template, editable text and design
New York flight Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22020568/new-york-flight-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Attack on the quarantine establishment, on September 1, 1858
Attack on the quarantine establishment, on September 1, 1858
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432160/attack-the-quarantine-establishment-september-1858Free Image from public domain license
Weekend nyc poster template, editable text & design
Weekend nyc poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551986/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A Board Of Health Doctor In A New York Tenement by W A Rogers
A Board Of Health Doctor In A New York Tenement by W A Rogers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374782/board-health-doctor-new-york-tenement-rogersFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Watch Tower, Corner of Spring and Varick Streets, New York (28 Feb. 1874) by After Winslow Homer
Watch Tower, Corner of Spring and Varick Streets, New York (28 Feb. 1874) by After Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789630/image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Casual wear fashion poster template, editable text & design
Casual wear fashion poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711193/casual-wear-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Army of the Potomac - A Sharp-Shooter on Picket Duty (published 1862) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homer
The Army of the Potomac - A Sharp-Shooter on Picket Duty (published 1862) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046085/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Little Woman (1868)
The Little Woman (1868)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786179/the-little-woman-1868Free Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
In-Door Skating at the St. Nicholas Rink (1901)
In-Door Skating at the St. Nicholas Rink (1901)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775269/in-door-skating-the-st-nicholas-rink-1901Free Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Varieties in Ladies' Head-Gear, 1866 (1866) by Stanley Fox
Varieties in Ladies' Head-Gear, 1866 (1866) by Stanley Fox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786456/varieties-ladies-head-gear-1866-1866-stanley-foxFree Image from public domain license
Dance competition poster template, editable text and design
Dance competition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039088/dance-competition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quarantine
Quarantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340218/quarantineFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
U.S. Quarantine Station, Staten Island
U.S. Quarantine Station, Staten Island
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339562/us-quarantine-station-staten-islandFree Image from public domain license
Training & fitness poster template, editable text and design
Training & fitness poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726029/training-fitness-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Winning Run—"How is it, Umpire?" (1885) by Thure Thulstrup
The Winning Run—"How is it, Umpire?" (1885) by Thure Thulstrup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782659/the-winning-runhow-it-umpire-1885-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain license