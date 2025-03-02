Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageart oil paintingfacepersonartpublic domainadultwomanpaintingStudy for Boating in the Lagoon (c. 1885) by Mosè BianchiOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 831 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1108 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseBoats Returning to Port, Trouville (1894) by Eugène Boudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776735/boats-returning-port-trouville-1894-eugene-boudinFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseThe Sailboat (Seascape) (c. 1869) by Gustave Courbethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784339/the-sailboat-seascape-c-1869-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Cleansing of the Temple (ca. 1712-1714 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Passerihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136561/the-cleansing-the-temple-ca-1712-1714-baroque-giuseppe-passeriFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775815/eyelash-extension-instagram-post-templateView licenseShipwreck in a Storm (1629 (Baroque)) by Willem van Diesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136060/shipwreck-storm-1629-baroque-willem-van-diestFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Vintage pirate ship illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18296650/png-vintage-pirate-ship-illustrationView licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseLagoon Landscape, 1701 – 1800 by francesco guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984005/lagoon-landscape-1701-1800-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt. Michael's Mount, Cornwall (19th century) by Copy after Joseph Mallord William Turner and Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124977/image-clouds-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseWatson and the Shark (1778) by John Singleton Copleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024331/watson-and-the-shark-1778-john-singleton-copleyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseTwo Horses Fighting in a Stormy Landscape (c. 1828) by Ferdinand Victor Eugène Delacroixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787875/image-horses-animal-skyFree Image from public domain licenseLip filer injections Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774984/lip-filer-injections-facebook-post-templateView licenseCostal Landscape with stranded Ship, 1832 by christian morgensternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948628/costal-landscape-with-stranded-ship-1832-christian-morgensternFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sunflower desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056004/mona-lisa-sunflower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeesturm, rechts ein entmastetes Schiff, links ein Felsen, an welchem ein Schiff vorbeisegelt, null by hendrik kobellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984978/image-clouds-marine-darkFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseLanding Stage on the Jetty (c. 1860) by Eugène Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786696/landing-stage-the-jetty-c-1860-eugene-isabeyFree Image from public domain licenseSummer lipstick collection Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098275/summer-lipstick-collection-facebook-story-templateView licenseVintage pirate ship illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18784093/vintage-pirate-ship-illustrationView licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829752/png-1935-art-artworkView licenseOdyssseus and the Sirens, null by victor müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982689/odyssseus-and-the-sirens-null-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785731/woman-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseElegant dancer in motionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18784141/elegant-dancer-motionView licenseSummer lipstick collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098276/summer-lipstick-collection-poster-templateView licensePNG Elegant dancer in motionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18291554/png-elegant-dancer-motionView licenseSpecial coffee poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027250/special-coffee-poster-templateView licenseKing Lear in the storm, null by ferdinand fellnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950151/king-lear-the-storm-null-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027251/special-coffee-facebook-story-templateView licenseAfter the Storm (1844) by Eugène Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126524/after-the-storm-1844-eugene-isabeyFree Image from public domain licenseSummer lipstick collection blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098277/summer-lipstick-collection-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Shetland fishing boat in stormy weather north of the Orkney Islands by Anton Melbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920710/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027248/special-coffee-blog-banner-templateView licenseShips at Sea (1660-1669 (Baroque)) by Jacob Adriaensz Bellevoishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136329/ships-sea-1660-1669-baroque-jacob-adriaensz-bellevoisFree Image from public domain license