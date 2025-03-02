rawpixel
Woman in Red (c. 1870–90) by Gustave Jean Jacquet
portrait woman paintingwoman art faceportrait paintingportraithistorical paintingspublic domain oil painting, womanclassical oil painting portraitvintage oil painting
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Mrs. Foote (ca. 1829) by English
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Portrait of a Woman (ca. 1800) by Spanish
Editable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…
Head of a Woman with a Hat Shaped Like a Turban (1856–1909) by Gustave Jean Jacquet
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
Portrait of a Woman (1864) by Jean Jacques Henner
Mona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Anna Maria Brodeau Thornton (Mrs. William Thornton) (1804) by Gilbert Stuart
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
Bust Portrait of a Woman (1883) by Gustave Jean Jacquet
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Old Woman with a Muff (second half 18th century) by French 18th Century
Frame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
Catharine Hendrickson (c. 1770) by Daniel Hendrickson
Mona Lisa picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Young Woman (1750/1760) by Anonymous Artist and Jean Marc Nattier
Ballet academy Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Girl with Birds (c. 1780/1782) by Anonymous Artist and Jean Baptiste Greuze
Ballet academy Instagram story, editable social media design
Ann Biddle Hopkinson (Mrs. Francis Hopkinson) (1834) by Thomas Sully
Ballet academy blog banner template, editable ad
Miss Elizabeth Haig (c. 1798–1800) by Henry Raeburn
Frame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of the Countess of Wilton (?) (ca. 1810) by Attributed to William Owen
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Portrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis David
Spring sale Instagram story, editable social media design
Portrait of a Lady Wearing an Elaborate Hat (1785-90) by British
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
Abigail Smith Adams (Mrs. John Adams) (1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuart
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Spring sale blog banner template, editable ad
Ann Barry (1803/1805) by Gilbert Stuart
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of a Gentleman (c. 1530) by Jan Gossaert
Witches poster template
Mrs. William Griffin (1830) by Thomas Sully
