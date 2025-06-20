rawpixel
In the Opera Box (No. 3) (c. 1880) by Mary Cassatt
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
In the Opera Box (No. 3) [recto] (1880) by Mary Cassatt
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
In the Opera Box, No. 3 by Mary Cassatt
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Profile (1919) by Arthur B Davies and Ernest Haskell
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Exotic Flower (Woman in a Mantilla) (1868) by Édouard Manet
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Mary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Etruscan Gallery (1879/1880) by Edgar Degas
Vintage education editable collage element set
Juno (1770, published 1780) by Angelica Kauffmann and John Boydell
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vom Tode I, (Opus II, 1889) No. 10 by Max Klinger
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Intermezzi, Opus IV, Bl. 2: Am Meer (By the Sea) (1881) by Max Klinger
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Portrait of the Artist's Mother (c. 1889-1890) by Mary Cassatt
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Before the Fireplace (No. 1) (c. 1882) by Mary Cassatt
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Angled Beauty (1918) by Arthur B Davies and Ernest Haskell
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Queen Elisabeth of Belgium (La Reine Élisabeth de Belgique) (1917) by Albert Besnard
Vintage education editable collage element set
Les Laveuses (The Laundresses) (1771) by Jean Baptiste Le Prince
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rejected frontispiece for Marthe, novel by J. K. Huysmans (1879) by Jean Louis Forain
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
By the Caliban (1919-1920) by Arthur B Davies and Ernest Haskell
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Mary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Etruscan Gallery by Edgar Degas
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Silk Gown (La Robe de Soie) (1887) by Albert Besnard
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vom Tode I, (Opus II, 1889) No. 9 by Max Klinger
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bear and Elf (Bär und Elfe): pl.1 (published 1881) by Max Klinger
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Schadow and His Family (1794/95) by Johann Gottfried Schadow
