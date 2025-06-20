Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationadultIn the Opera Box (No. 3) (c. 1880) by Mary CassattOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1060 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7310 x 8277 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn the Opera Box (No. 3) [recto] (1880) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048668/the-opera-box-no-recto-1880-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseIn the Opera Box, No. 3 by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971198/the-opera-box-no-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProfile (1919) by Arthur B Davies and Ernest Haskellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058271/profile-1919-arthur-davies-and-ernest-haskellFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseExotic Flower (Woman in a Mantilla) (1868) by Édouard Manethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790104/exotic-flower-woman-mantilla-1868-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseMary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Etruscan Gallery (1879/1880) by Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048587/mary-cassatt-the-louvre-the-etruscan-gallery-18791880-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseJuno (1770, published 1780) by Angelica Kauffmann and John Boydellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023319/juno-1770-published-1780-angelica-kauffmann-and-john-boydellFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseVom Tode I, (Opus II, 1889) No. 10 by Max Klingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656578/vom-tode-opus-ii-1889-no-max-klingerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseIntermezzi, Opus IV, Bl. 2: Am Meer (By the Sea) (1881) by Max Klingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783344/intermezzi-opus-iv-bl-meer-by-the-sea-1881-max-klingerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Portrait of the Artist's Mother (c. 1889-1890) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054767/portrait-the-artists-mother-c-1889-1890-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseBefore the Fireplace (No. 1) (c. 1882) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049141/before-the-fireplace-no-c-1882-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAngled Beauty (1918) by Arthur B Davies and Ernest Haskellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057930/angled-beauty-1918-arthur-davies-and-ernest-haskellFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQueen Elisabeth of Belgium (La Reine Élisabeth de Belgique) (1917) by Albert Besnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057815/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseLes Laveuses (The Laundresses) (1771) by Jean Baptiste Le Princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023272/les-laveuses-the-laundresses-1771-jean-baptiste-princeFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRejected frontispiece for Marthe, novel by J. K. Huysmans (1879) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783704/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBy the Caliban (1919-1920) by Arthur B Davies and Ernest Haskellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058156/the-caliban-1919-1920-arthur-davies-and-ernest-haskellFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseMary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Etruscan Gallery by Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651685/mary-cassatt-the-louvre-the-etruscan-gallery-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Silk Gown (La Robe de Soie) (1887) by Albert Besnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054879/the-silk-gown-la-robe-soie-1887-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVom Tode I, (Opus II, 1889) No. 9 by Max Klingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656593/vom-tode-opus-ii-1889-no-max-klingerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBear and Elf (Bär und Elfe): pl.1 (published 1881) by Max Klingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044372/bear-and-elf-bar-und-elfe-pl1-published-1881-max-klingerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseSchadow and His Family (1794/95) by Johann Gottfried Schadowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022535/schadow-and-his-family-179495-johann-gottfried-schadowFree Image from public domain license