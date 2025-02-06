Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejohn la fargerainbowcc0watercolor painting mountainlandscape watercolor paintingpublic domain watercolorscenerytreeBehind the House, Nuuanu Valley, Honolulu, Rainbow on Mountains (1890) by John La FargeOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 810 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7744 x 5224 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7744 x 5224 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003026/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseChurch of St. Paul the Apostle, New York City, Chancel Decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845427/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003022/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseHut in Moonlight, Iva, Savaii, Oct., 1890 (1890) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777157/hut-moonlight-iva-savaii-oct-1890-1890-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003020/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseAvenue to the Temple of Iyeyasa, Nikko. Mid-day Sun. (1886) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129174/avenue-the-temple-iyeyasa-nikko-mid-day-sun-1886-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708738/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseA Rishi Stirring Up a Storm by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9660957/rishi-stirring-storm-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003018/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseBlind Man and His Daughter, Vaiala, Samoa (1890) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158051/blind-man-and-his-daughter-vaiala-samoa-1890-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003027/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseSiva with Siakumu Making Kava in Tofae's House (c. 1893) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773440/siva-with-siakumu-making-kava-tofaes-house-c-1893-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDas Franziskanerkloster bei Urbino, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946806/das-franziskanerkloster-bei-urbino-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003021/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseLindenfels, September 1, 1884 by wilhelm steinhausenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940001/lindenfels-september-1884-wilhelm-steinhausenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor snowy mountain range, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11460470/editable-watercolor-snowy-mountain-range-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseAndromeda (1859) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787118/andromeda-1859-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708737/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseFlowers—Decorative Study (by 1890; reworked 1910) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773879/flowersdecorative-study-by-1890-reworked-1910-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003023/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Resurrection of Christ by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669013/the-resurrection-christ-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715263/mountain-adventure-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Ahr Valley near Altenahr, September 1, 1858 by carl theodor reiffensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981067/the-ahr-valley-near-altenahr-september-1858-carl-theodor-reiffensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Autumn forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711262/watercolor-autumn-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseWest End of Tahiti from Tautira (1891) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776939/west-end-tahiti-from-tautira-1891-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licensePaint your dreams Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901183/paint-your-dreams-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBorrowdale (1806) by John Constablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792551/borrowdale-1806-john-constableFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003019/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseHigh mountain range, null by german, 19th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985574/high-mountain-range-null-german-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Autumn forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711263/watercolor-autumn-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseAutumn Study, View over Hanging Rock, Newport, R.I. by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182746/image-newport-rhode-island-sketchyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711197/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Earth Pillars by the Schalderer Bach near Vahrn, 1878 by louis eysenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939638/the-earth-pillars-the-schalderer-bach-near-vahrn-1878-louis-eysenFree Image from public domain licenseBeginning quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631688/beginning-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseDesign for a Window for the Paulist Fathers' Church, John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847795/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466183/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlick in die Landschaft um Subiaco, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987259/blick-die-landschaft-subiaco-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597574/mountain-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy for a Church Window by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064952/study-for-church-windowFree Image from public domain license