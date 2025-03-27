Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageedgar degashorseanimalpersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationThe Jockey (c. 1880–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar DegasOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 920 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9591 x 7357 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865731/reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Washbasin (c. 1880–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776561/the-washbasin-c-1880-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseJockey on a Rearing Horse (1890s) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776057/jockey-rearing-horse-1890s-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Edgar Degas' Dance Class. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189606/film-frame-png-mockup-element-edgar-degas-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Ballet Dancers (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784520/three-ballet-dancers-c-1878-80-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseDance competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943752/dance-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWaiting by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969849/waiting-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897024/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNude Woman Standing, Drying Herself (Femme nue debout à sa toilette) (c. 1891–2) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778089/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865728/self-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseWomen on the Terrace of a Café in the Evening by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969356/women-the-terrace-cafe-the-evening-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseDancers in the Wings (Danseuses dans la coulisse) (c. 1878–79) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784669/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual dance performance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995240/annual-dance-performance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782610/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseMlle Bécat at the Café des Ambassadeurs: Three Motifs by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8973084/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995300/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRest in the Fields (Repos dans les champs) (c. 1887/80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777873/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium gold frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810477/vintage-premium-gold-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseHorse and Rider by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970645/horse-and-rider-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseActresses' Dressing Rooms (Loges d'actrices) (c. 1875) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784769/image-person-shadow-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium gold frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815776/vintage-premium-gold-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseLever de la lune (Moonrise) (c. 1880) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777890/lever-lune-moonrise-c-1880-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355772/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseWomen in Front of a Café, Evening by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971347/women-front-cafe-evening-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355770/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseAt the Races (c. 1860–62) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786950/the-races-c-1860-62-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina ephemera remix illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719781/ballerina-ephemera-remix-illustration-editable-designView licenseYoung Man, Seated, in a Velvet Beret (1857) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787599/young-man-seated-velvet-beret-1857-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina by the ocean aesthetic, Edgar Degas' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7618266/png-aesthetic-artwork-ballerinaView licenseRacehorse (c. 1881–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776908/racehorse-c-1881-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBeige vintage ballerina ephemera background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7706944/beige-vintage-ballerina-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licenseHorse Standing (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773551/horse-standing-modeled-1870s-cast-1919-21-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBeige vintage ballerina ephemera background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039751/beige-vintage-ballerina-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licenseMarguerite de Gas in Confirmation Dress (1854) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787655/marguerite-gas-confirmation-dress-1854-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733437/ballet-academy-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseStudy for "Scene from the Steeplechase: The Fallen Jockey" (1866) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789930/image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain license