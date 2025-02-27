Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman coatbeverly bennett dobbsindigenous creativityhistorical womanfacepersonvintagepublic domainWoman with Sleeping Child (1903) by Beverly Bennett DobbsOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 834 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5267 x 7582 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089103/image-hand-angel-faceView licenseFour Women on the Beach (1903) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775315/four-women-the-beach-1903-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089104/image-hand-angel-faceView licenseWoman with Shoes (1904) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775218/woman-with-shoes-1904-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInuit Man in Profile (1903) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775360/inuit-man-profile-1903-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman with Pearls (1903) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775313/woman-with-pearls-1903-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's coat mockup, editable vintage floral design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705071/womens-coat-mockup-editable-vintage-floral-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMother and Child on the New Wharf (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775352/mother-and-child-the-new-wharf-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseAfrica blog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381434/africa-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBerry Pickers (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775071/berry-pickers-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311414/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseInuit Mother and Children (1906) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775006/inuit-mother-and-children-1906-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseNative American day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668088/native-american-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseInuit Child (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775048/inuit-child-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseIndigenous peoples' day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641173/indigenous-peoples-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseEskimo Kow Kow (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775033/eskimo-kow-kow-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage costume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13154643/vintage-costume-instagram-post-templateView licenseWegaruk (1905) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775140/wegaruk-1905-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseNative American heritage blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668081/native-american-heritage-blog-banner-templateView licenseGroup Portrait - Siberian Men (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775055/group-portrait-siberian-men-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseLight Leak Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512414/film-grain-effectView licenseSunday Excursion, Wild Goose R.R. Nome (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775031/sunday-excursion-wild-goose-rr-nome-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336806/halloween-costume-editable-poster-templateView licenseAlaska's Largest Nugget (September 8, 1903) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775339/alaskas-largest-nugget-september-1903-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336798/halloween-costume-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseSunday Visitors at Hot Air Mine (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775020/sunday-visitors-hot-air-mine-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901462/happy-woman-working-homeView licenseAbove Cleary Creek (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775018/above-cleary-creek-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseLightering Passengers (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775059/lightering-passengers-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16423548/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licenseDog Teams, Nome (1903–6) by Attributed to Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775039/dog-teams-nome-1903-6-attributed-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16423274/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licenseBirds Eye View of Nome (1903) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775394/birds-eye-view-nome-1903-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531365/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCleaning on the Beach (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775099/cleaning-the-beach-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain licenseKids book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView licensePanoramic View of Unalaska (1903–6) by Beverly Bennett Dobbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775037/panoramic-view-unalaska-1903-6-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license