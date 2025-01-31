Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain black and whitecinemacrowd inkcrowdpublic domain vintage cinemapersonartbuildingOpening Scene of Japanese Parliament (1890) by Robert Frederick BlumOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1068 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6523 x 7328 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRetro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist's Hospital: used as a boy's schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354734/christs-hospital-used-boys-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseMovie list Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490416/movie-list-facebook-story-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Theatre, also used as a mess hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442658/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView licenseFarewell Banquet in Honor of the Tenth International Congress of Military Medicine and Pharmacyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11478108/photo-image-face-medicine-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFilm fest Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490378/film-fest-facebook-story-templateView licensePresident Lyndon Johnson at the signing of the Heart Disease, Cancer and Stroke Amendments at the White Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511387/photo-image-heart-hands-birdFree Image from public domain licenseMonsters poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21686430/monsters-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseHistoric international conference gatheringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13754906/fotoFree Image from public domain licenseMovie poster template editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14718310/movie-poster-template-editable-designView licenseAudience in grand hall concert adult stage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434949/audience-grand-hall-concert-adult-stageView licenseClassic film Instagram story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20824938/classic-film-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseReception at the Prefecture (1846–1912) by Gustavo Simonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773736/reception-the-prefecture-1846-1912-gustavo-simoniFree Image from public domain licenseMental health illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858387/mental-health-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseSurrey Institution by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404853/surrey-institution-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseUrban life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509230/urban-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMay Ball (1763) by Jean Michel Moreau the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022245/may-ball-1763-jean-michel-moreau-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseDate checklist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497713/date-checklist-poster-templateView licenseNational League of Trained Nurses of Finlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401937/national-league-trained-nurses-finlandFree Image from public domain licenseCinematic astronaut film blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20950567/cinematic-astronaut-film-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOuverture des Etats-Généraux à Versailles, le 5 mars 1789 (1793) by Antoine Jean Duclos and Charles Monnethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026772/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDate checklist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271686/date-checklist-instagram-post-templateView licenseAdrian Kantrowitz lecturing in Bogota, Colombiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385722/adrian-kantrowitz-lecturing-bogota-colombiaFree Image from public domain licenseQuote about city Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508972/quote-about-city-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSir Humphry Rolleston addresses dignitaries at the Army Medical Library's centennial celebrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360590/photo-image-plant-american-flag-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDate checklist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497716/date-checklist-blog-banner-templateView licenseInternational Congress of Medical Librarianship. 1963: Main Ballroom of the Shoreham Hotelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503451/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseDate checklist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497712/date-checklist-facebook-story-templateView licensePresident Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 5https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435693/photo-image-american-flags-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFilm company social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20950550/film-company-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGustav Klimt's Auditorium of the old Burgtheater (1888)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20868706/gustav-klimts-auditorium-the-old-burgtheater-1888Free Image from public domain licenseMusic band Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271582/music-band-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnnual Dinner of the Governors of Bridewell and Bethlem Hospitals, in the Hall, Bridewellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439413/image-hospitals-people-churchFree Image from public domain licenseMovie time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453332/movie-time-instagram-post-templateView licensePresentation of portrait of Dr. James Shannonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474571/presentation-portrait-dr-james-shannonFree Image from public domain licenseElegant monochrome cinematic movie blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20824963/elegant-monochrome-cinematic-movie-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStudy for a Painting of a Costume Ball Given by the Princess of Sagan (1883) by Eugène Louis Lamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129107/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep believing Instagram post template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21411738/keep-believing-instagram-post-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCentro Medico Naval, Lima, Peru: Inauguration Ceremony, luncheon at Officers Clubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11329949/photo-image-flowers-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license