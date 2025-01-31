rawpixel
Opening Scene of Japanese Parliament (1890) by Robert Frederick Blum
Retro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and design
Christ's Hospital: used as a boy's school
Movie list Facebook story template
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Theatre, also used as a mess hall
Music playlist cover template
Farewell Banquet in Honor of the Tenth International Congress of Military Medicine and Pharmacy
Film fest Facebook story template
President Lyndon Johnson at the signing of the Heart Disease, Cancer and Stroke Amendments at the White House
Monsters poster template, editable vintage photography design
Historic international conference gathering
Movie poster template editable design
Audience in grand hall concert adult stage.
Classic film Instagram story template, editable text and design
Reception at the Prefecture (1846–1912) by Gustavo Simoni
Mental health illustration editable design, community remix
Surrey Institution by Thomas Rowlandson
Urban life Instagram post template, editable text
May Ball (1763) by Jean Michel Moreau the Younger
Date checklist poster template
National League of Trained Nurses of Finland
Cinematic astronaut film blog banner template, editable text
Ouverture des Etats-Généraux à Versailles, le 5 mars 1789 (1793) by Antoine Jean Duclos and Charles Monnet
Date checklist Instagram post template
Adrian Kantrowitz lecturing in Bogota, Colombia
Quote about city Instagram post template, editable text
Sir Humphry Rolleston addresses dignitaries at the Army Medical Library's centennial celebration
Date checklist blog banner template
International Congress of Medical Librarianship. 1963: Main Ballroom of the Shoreham Hotel
Date checklist Facebook story template
President Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 5
Film company social media template, editable text and design
Gustav Klimt's Auditorium of the old Burgtheater (1888)
Music band Instagram post template
Annual Dinner of the Governors of Bridewell and Bethlem Hospitals, in the Hall, Bridewell
Movie time Instagram post template
Presentation of portrait of Dr. James Shannon
Elegant monochrome cinematic movie blog banner template, editable text
Study for a Painting of a Costume Ball Given by the Princess of Sagan (1883) by Eugène Louis Lami
Keep believing Instagram post template, editable vintage photography design
Centro Medico Naval, Lima, Peru: Inauguration Ceremony, luncheon at Officers Club
