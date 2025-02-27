Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagetree drawingfloral sketchpastelflowerplanttreespatternartLandscapes: Figure Carrying an Umbrella (Femme en rouge dans un paysage) (1898) by Ker Xavier RousselOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 915 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5790 x 4417 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFashion collection, shopping Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600032/fashion-collection-shopping-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscapes: Nymphs (Femmes dans la campagne) (1898) by Ker Xavier Rousselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776356/landscapes-nymphs-femmes-dans-campagne-1898-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain licenseCondolences Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600038/condolences-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscapes: Bathers near a River (1898) by Ker Xavier Rousselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776578/landscapes-bathers-near-river-1898-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain licenseTropical jungle pastel background, pink aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814738/tropical-jungle-pastel-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseLandscapes: The Bathers (1898) by Ker Xavier Rousselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776103/landscapes-the-bathers-1898-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical bird patterned backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568336/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView licenseLandscapes: Figure in a Striped Dress (1898) by Ker Xavier Rousselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776158/landscapes-figure-striped-dress-1898-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman in Red in a Landscape (Femme en rouge dans un paysage) (1917) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895042/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseTropical jungle pastel background, pink aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828565/tropical-jungle-pastel-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir art print, famous painting, Woman in Red in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3963428/illustration-image-tree-art-woodView licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseAuguste Renoir art print, famous painting, Woman in Red in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3963984/illustration-image-tree-art-woodView licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseLandscapes: Dancing Cupids (Amours jouant auprès d'une nymphe) (1898) by Ker Xavier Rousselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776439/image-paper-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseLandscape with a House (Paysage avec maison) (1897) by Ambroise Vollard, Ker Xavier Roussel and Auguste Clothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052735/image-grass-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman Seated beside a Pond by Ker Xavier Rousselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770978/woman-seated-beside-pond-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensesketchy image in red, green and purple; sketchy figure in red at L center; purple and green foliage at R; trees with red…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652277/image-flowers-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseVrouw met paraplu of parasol in landschap (1898) by Ker Xavier Roussel and Henri Louis Ambroise Vollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13738702/image-paper-flower-frameFree Image from public domain licenseEditable purple leaf border background, botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646668/editable-purple-leaf-border-background-botanical-designView licensesketchy image of figure bathing with child at L, accompanied by standing figure; another leaning figure R of center; heavy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652280/image-vintage-art-treesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBathers (1899) by Ker Xavier Rousselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775563/bathers-1899-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist editable logo, minimal line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12159469/florist-editable-logo-minimal-line-art-designView licensesketchy image of woman in a brown and white striped dress on a grassy bank; water at R; three trees in center background;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652273/image-background-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom HD wallpaper, pink flowers background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242134/japanese-cherry-blossom-wallpaper-pink-flowers-background-editable-designView licenseLandscapes: Venus and Cupid (La Source) (c. 1900) by Ker Xavier Rousselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774216/landscapes-venus-and-cupid-la-source-c-1900-ker-xavier-rousselFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKylpeviä naisia, Ker Xavier Rousselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864564/kylpevia-naisiaFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507044/rose-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseLandschap met huis (1897) by Ker Xavier Roussel and Henri Louis Ambroise Vollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761827/image-paper-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensefour nudes under a tree, with one standing figure at center; central seated nude has her hands held up to her head; greens…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652270/image-vintage-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage paper craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseLandscape with house by St.Tropezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792260/landscape-with-house-sttropezFree Image from public domain license