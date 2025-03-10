Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageframepublic domain oil paintingportrait oil paintingportraitpublic domain antique painting framedantique photo framefacevintage framePortrait of a Lady (one of pair) (1500–1900)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1016 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4030 x 4761 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4030 x 4761 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView licensePortrait of a Lady (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Louis Michel Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015942/portrait-lady-18th-century-anonymous-artist-and-louis-michel-van-looFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Mrs. Foote (ca. 1829) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125479/portrait-mrs-foote-ca-1829-englishFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbigail Smith Adams (Mrs. John Adams) (1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028123/abigail-smith-adams-mrs-john-adams-18001815-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Lady and Lapdog (18th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156147/portrait-lady-and-lapdog-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125207/portrait-elderly-lady-ca-1820-circle-jacques-louis-davidFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView licensePortrait of a Woman with Pinks (ca. 1540 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150666/portrait-woman-with-pinks-ca-1540-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of the Marchioness Angela Maria Lombardi (ca. 1710 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136525/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licensePortrait of Prince Rupert (ca. 1667 (Baroque)) by Peter Lely and Workshop of Peter Lelyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136287/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Ceccarinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136665/portrait-noblewoman-ca-1750-baroque-sebastiano-ceccariniFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licensePortrait of a Lady (1723-1727 (Baroque)) by Agostino Masuccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136647/portrait-lady-1723-1727-baroque-agostino-masucciFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205263/online-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseSarah Shippen Lea (Mrs. Thomas Lea) (c. 1798) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026644/sarah-shippen-lea-mrs-thomas-lea-c-1798-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView licensePortrait of Giovanna Bagnara (?) (ca. 1739) by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123512/portrait-giovanna-bagnara-ca-1739-pierre-subleyrasFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205249/online-auction-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCatalina Hirst (19th century) by Richard Schwagerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157080/catalina-hirst-19th-century-richard-schwagerFree Image from public domain licenseAntique picture frame mockup element, Laundry by Edouard Manet remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771043/png-antique-art-frameView licensePortrait of the Countess of Wilton (?) (ca. 1810) by Attributed to William Owenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124499/portrait-the-countess-wilton-ca-1810-attributed-william-owenFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licensePortrait of Countess Teresa Dudley di Carpegna (1654 (Baroque)) by Justus Sustermanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136292/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123417/portrait-maria-clementina-sobieska-ca-1719-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiss C. Walpole, Afterwards Countess Dysart (one of pair) (1736–70) by Francis Coteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795015/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Lady (2nd half 18th century) by Style of Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123715/portrait-lady-2nd-half-18th-century-style-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Young Woman with a Garland (1679-1680 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Caspar Netscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136428/image-flowers-face-personFree Image from public domain license