rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Le Magasin de Nouveautés (L'Exposition du "Bon Marché") (1903) by Alexandre Lunois
Save
Edit Image
retroalexandre lunoisvintage crowd public domainvintage marketwomen collageadultvintage papervintage fashion art
International women's day poster template
International women's day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439312/international-womens-day-poster-templateView license
Street Scene in Lagartera, Spain (c. 1897) by Alexandre Lunois
Street Scene in Lagartera, Spain (c. 1897) by Alexandre Lunois
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774257/street-scene-lagartera-spain-c-1897-alexandre-lunoisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage people walking art collage design
Vintage people walking art collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16582567/vintage-people-walking-art-collage-designView license
The Fancy Goods Store by Alexandre Lunois and Ed Sagot
The Fancy Goods Store by Alexandre Lunois and Ed Sagot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720740/the-fancy-goods-store-alexandre-lunois-and-sagotFree Image from public domain license
International women's day Facebook post template
International women's day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824385/international-womens-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Affiche pour le Magasin de Nouveautés "A Jeanne d'Arc" à Carcassonne (1898) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.…
Affiche pour le Magasin de Nouveautés "A Jeanne d'Arc" à Carcassonne (1898) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3020689/free-illustration-image-painting-georges-feure-public-domain-vintage-ladiesFree Image from public domain license
International women's day Facebook story template
International women's day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439305/international-womens-day-facebook-story-templateView license
Jewish Street in Amsterdam, 1908 by max liebermann
Jewish Street in Amsterdam, 1908 by max liebermann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949171/jewish-street-amsterdam-1908-max-liebermannFree Image from public domain license
International women's day blog banner template
International women's day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439299/international-womens-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Physionomies de Paris #5: Palais de l'Industrie (Champs Élysées) (1838–1899) by Achille Isidore Gilbert
Physionomies de Paris #5: Palais de l'Industrie (Champs Élysées) (1838–1899) by Achille Isidore Gilbert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775627/image-people-trees-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vintage woman holding fruits, farmers market illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Vintage woman holding fruits, farmers market illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642073/png-adult-cartoon-casual-clothingView license
Physionomies de Paris #10: Une Queue au Théâtre (Ambigue Comique) (1858) by Eugène Charles François Guérard
Physionomies de Paris #10: Une Queue au Théâtre (Ambigue Comique) (1858) by Eugène Charles François Guérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787247/image-horse-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Body positivity Instagram post template, editable text and design
Body positivity Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18272444/body-positivity-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Aid for the Wounded (Sister of Charity) (ca. 1865) by Alexandre Marie Guillemin
Aid for the Wounded (Sister of Charity) (ca. 1865) by Alexandre Marie Guillemin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126933/aid-for-the-wounded-sister-charity-ca-1865-alexandre-marie-guilleminFree Image from public domain license
Fashion designer poster template
Fashion designer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986542/fashion-designer-poster-templateView license
St. John's Hospital ship providing fresh air to the sick poor
St. John's Hospital ship providing fresh air to the sick poor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362145/st-johns-hospital-ship-providing-fresh-air-the-sick-poorFree Image from public domain license
Fashion designer poster template
Fashion designer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129083/fashion-designer-poster-templateView license
Le magazin de nouveautes by Alexandre Lunois
Le magazin de nouveautes by Alexandre Lunois
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980610/magazin-nouveautes-alexandre-lunoisFree Image from public domain license
Pink ribbon Instagram post template
Pink ribbon Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539739/pink-ribbon-instagram-post-templateView license
Reverie: Young Woman Sitting by the Sea (c. 1890) by Alexandre Lunois
Reverie: Young Woman Sitting by the Sea (c. 1890) by Alexandre Lunois
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055143/reverie-young-woman-sitting-the-sea-c-1890-alexandre-lunoisFree Image from public domain license
Pink ribbon poster template
Pink ribbon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539740/pink-ribbon-poster-templateView license
Interior, Woman and Child (ca. 1835) by Alexandre Marie Guillemin
Interior, Woman and Child (ca. 1835) by Alexandre Marie Guillemin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125622/interior-woman-and-child-ca-1835-alexandre-marie-guilleminFree Image from public domain license
Pink ribbon Facebook story template
Pink ribbon Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539741/pink-ribbon-facebook-story-templateView license
7 Heures du Matin (Mlle de Nisdal?) (1810–1857) by Achille Devéria
7 Heures du Matin (Mlle de Nisdal?) (1810–1857) by Achille Devéria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787433/heures-matin-mlle-nisdal-1810-1857-achille-deveriaFree Image from public domain license
Fashion designer poster template
Fashion designer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986518/fashion-designer-poster-templateView license
Malvina (Portrait de L. Fay dans ce rôle) (1803–1903) by Antoine Joseph Chollet
Malvina (Portrait de L. Fay dans ce rôle) (1803–1903) by Antoine Joseph Chollet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775119/malvina-portrait-fay-dans-role-1803-1903-antoine-joseph-cholletFree Image from public domain license
Climate change poster template
Climate change poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668004/climate-change-poster-templateView license
Le Suprême Bon-Ton No. 28: L'Avénue des Champs Elisées a Paris (1783–1824) by Georges Jacques Gatine
Le Suprême Bon-Ton No. 28: L'Avénue des Champs Elisées a Paris (1783–1824) by Georges Jacques Gatine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790849/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Fashion designer Facebook story template
Fashion designer Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129084/fashion-designer-facebook-story-templateView license
Three in the Afternoon (Mrs. A. Devéria) (Trois Heures du Soir (Mme. A. Devéria)) (c. 1829) by Achille Devéria
Three in the Afternoon (Mrs. A. Devéria) (Trois Heures du Soir (Mme. A. Devéria)) (c. 1829) by Achille Devéria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788724/image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Fashion designer Instagram post template
Fashion designer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129085/fashion-designer-instagram-post-templateView license
Mrs. John Bard (1796/1801) by Sharples Family
Mrs. John Bard (1796/1801) by Sharples Family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10027095/mrs-john-bard-17961801-sharples-familyFree Image from public domain license
Design & branding poster template
Design & branding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714011/design-branding-poster-templateView license
The Couple in the Crowd (1917) by Ernst Barlach
The Couple in the Crowd (1917) by Ernst Barlach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057667/the-couple-the-crowd-1917-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408347/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
Musée des moeurs en actions: La valse à Mabille (1848–1882) by Gustave Barry
Musée des moeurs en actions: La valse à Mabille (1848–1882) by Gustave Barry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783630/musee-des-moeurs-actions-valse-mabille-1848-1882-gustave-barryFree Image from public domain license
Wear it with pride poster template
Wear it with pride poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061302/wear-with-pride-poster-templateView license
Reproduction of a poster (1923) chromolithograph by Rene Vincent. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally…
Reproduction of a poster (1923) chromolithograph by Rene Vincent. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10546095/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink ribbon blog banner template
Pink ribbon blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13282368/pink-ribbon-blog-banner-templateView license
Interior: Woman Kneeling at Prie-dieu (1865) by Alexandre Bida
Interior: Woman Kneeling at Prie-dieu (1865) by Alexandre Bida
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128567/interior-woman-kneeling-prie-dieu-1865-alexandre-bidaFree Image from public domain license