Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegeorge stubbsbackgroundhorseanimalfacepersonartvintage"Diomed" (19th century) by After George StubbsOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1116 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6017 x 5597 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseEnquirer (1932) by The Gosden Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772124/enquirer-1932-the-gosden-headFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Cadets' Regatta at West Point, June 8, 1868—The Start; Opening Race at Jerome Park, Fordham, New York, June 8, 1868—The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786119/image-horses-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license"American Eclipse" (1880) by Currier and Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783665/american-eclipse-1880-currier-and-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license"Emilius" (1823) by James Pollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790929/emilius-1823-james-pollardFree Image from public domain licenseWhite horse, editable animal painting by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remasterd by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909873/png-aesthetic-animal-illustrationsView licenseOrmonde (1889) by Currier and Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782317/ormonde-1889-currier-and-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseGeorge Washington at Mount Vernon (1810-1874) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125367/george-washington-mount-vernon-1810-1874-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license"Bay Middleton" (Published July 1, 1836) by Edward Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788637/bay-middleton-published-july-1836-edward-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCelebrated Winning Horses and Jockeys of the American Turf (1888–89) by Charles L Zellinskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782326/image-horses-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseRearing Horse (late 18th or 19th century) by Italian 18th Century, Italian 19th Century and the Antiquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019628/photo-image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseGirl riding tricycle, vintage collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559373/girl-riding-tricycle-vintage-collage-elementView licenseKingston (1891) by Currier and Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776876/kingston-1891-currier-and-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLexington (1855) by Louis Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787608/lexington-1855-louis-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795258/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Jockey Club Races: Jerome Park (1873) by Currier and Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785524/american-jockey-club-races-jerome-park-1873-currier-and-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseLife and death poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseAmerican Eclipse (1932) by The Gosden Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772105/american-eclipse-1932-the-gosden-headFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license"Attila" (No. 1) (Published July 12, 1842) by John Harris the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788291/attila-no-published-july-12-1842-john-harris-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty of horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719718/beauty-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Gustavus" (1821) by James Pollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791018/gustavus-1821-james-pollardFree Image from public domain licenseWestern clothing brand Instagram story template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194596/png-horse-animalView licenseTranby (1932) by The Gosden Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772083/tranby-1932-the-gosden-headFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseThe Futurity Race at Sheepshead Bay (1889) by Louis Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782333/the-futurity-race-sheepshead-bay-1889-louis-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAustralian (1932) by The Gosden Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772102/australian-1932-the-gosden-headFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseLongfellow (1932) by The Gosden Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772120/longfellow-1932-the-gosden-headFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseTrifle (1932) by The Gosden Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772123/trifle-1932-the-gosden-headFree Image from public domain license