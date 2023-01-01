Vintage gold frame collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 9777768 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3078 x 2463 px | 300 dpi | 59.74 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3078 x 2463 px | 300 dpi