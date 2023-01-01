https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777768Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage gold frame collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9777768View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3078 x 2463 px | 300 dpi | 59.74 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3078 x 2463 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage gold frame collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More