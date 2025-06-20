rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of a Gentleman (one of pair) (1500–1900)
Save
Edit Image
antique framepublic domain oil paintingfaceframepersonartoval framevintage
Gold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView license
Portrait of a Lady (one of pair) (1500–1900)
Portrait of a Lady (one of pair) (1500–1900)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777736/portrait-lady-one-pair-1500-1900Free Image from public domain license
New arrival social media template, editable design
New arrival social media template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9766063/new-arrival-social-media-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of a boy with gun/dog and game (1760-1780) by French
Portrait of a boy with gun/dog and game (1760-1780) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156450/portrait-boy-with-gundog-and-game-1760-1780-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView license
Portrait of Asher B. Durand (1860) by Charles Loring Elliott
Portrait of Asher B. Durand (1860) by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128238/portrait-asher-durand-1860-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening social media template, editable design
Grand opening social media template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738889/grand-opening-social-media-template-editable-designView license
Miss Walpole, Afterwards the Hon. Mrs. Keppel (one of pair) (1736–70) by Francis Cotes
Miss Walpole, Afterwards the Hon. Mrs. Keppel (one of pair) (1736–70) by Francis Cotes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795023/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening social story template, editable Instagram design
Grand opening social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968176/grand-opening-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Miss C. Walpole, Afterwards Countess Dysart (one of pair) (1736–70) by Francis Cotes
Miss C. Walpole, Afterwards Countess Dysart (one of pair) (1736–70) by Francis Cotes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795015/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening blog banner template, editable text
Grand opening blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968177/grand-opening-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Viscount Hampden (c. 1780) by Thomas Gainsborough
Viscount Hampden (c. 1780) by Thomas Gainsborough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795137/viscount-hampden-c-1780-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain license
New arrival blog banner template, editable text
New arrival blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968132/new-arrival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (1st quarter 19th century) by American
Portrait of a Gentleman (1st quarter 19th century) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124582/portrait-gentleman-1st-quarter-19th-century-americanFree Image from public domain license
New arrival social story template, editable Instagram design
New arrival social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968133/new-arrival-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Jonathan Bentham (c. 1725) by American 18th Century
Jonathan Bentham (c. 1725) by American 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017228/jonathan-bentham-c-1725-american-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1785) by French
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1785) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124073/portrait-lady-ca-1785-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView license
Head of a Young Boy (c. 1650) by Jan de Bray
Head of a Young Boy (c. 1650) by Jan de Bray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10012393/head-young-boy-c-1650-jan-brayFree Image from public domain license
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Lady (2nd half 18th century) by Style of Thomas Gainsborough
Portrait of a Lady (2nd half 18th century) by Style of Thomas Gainsborough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123715/portrait-lady-2nd-half-18th-century-style-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Head of a Boy (1660-1669 (Baroque)) by Jan de Bray
Head of a Boy (1660-1669 (Baroque)) by Jan de Bray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136309/head-boy-1660-1669-baroque-jan-brayFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of a Lady (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Louis Michel Van Loo
Portrait of a Lady (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Louis Michel Van Loo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015942/portrait-lady-18th-century-anonymous-artist-and-louis-michel-van-looFree Image from public domain license
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15099918/wooded-picture-frame-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (1800-1825) by American
Portrait of a Gentleman (1800-1825) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124602/portrait-gentleman-1800-1825-americanFree Image from public domain license
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115384/wooded-picture-frame-set-editable-design-elementView license
Robert Harcourt Twycross (ca. 1800) by English
Robert Harcourt Twycross (ca. 1800) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124403/robert-harcourt-twycross-ca-1800-englishFree Image from public domain license
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15099892/wooded-picture-frame-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (c. 1720/1740) by British 18th Century
Portrait of a Gentleman (c. 1720/1740) by British 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016824/portrait-gentleman-c-17201740-british-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Portrait of Jan Pellicorne (ca. 1626 (Baroque)) by Cornelis van Poelenburgh
Portrait of Jan Pellicorne (ca. 1626 (Baroque)) by Cornelis van Poelenburgh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135951/portrait-jan-pellicorne-ca-1626-baroque-cornelis-van-poelenburghFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a Man (first quarter 18th century) by Unknown 18th Century
Portrait of a Man (first quarter 18th century) by Unknown 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015932/portrait-man-first-quarter-18th-century-unknown-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage photo frame mockup, rustic editable design, Johann Georg Dieffenbrunner's Skull painting, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage photo frame mockup, rustic editable design, Johann Georg Dieffenbrunner's Skull painting, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713723/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView license
Old Woman (19th century) by Guilia Juarez
Old Woman (19th century) by Guilia Juarez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124586/old-woman-19th-century-guilia-juarezFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Mrs. Charlotte Root (1935/1942) by Robert Clark and Olof Krans
Mrs. Charlotte Root (1935/1942) by Robert Clark and Olof Krans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061349/mrs-charlotte-root-19351942-robert-clark-and-olof-kransFree Image from public domain license