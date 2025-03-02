Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanesepublic domain patternvintagechikanobuartworkjapanese patterns public domainjapanese kimono illustration public domainpublic domain japanese kimonoGarden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara ChikanobuOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 832 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6811 x 9829 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6811 x 9829 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGarden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777748/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517600/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseGarden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778057/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971333/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCream Indigo: Wash Bluehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429142/cream-indigo-wash-blueFree Image from public domain licenseKimono blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670506/kimono-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMitsuuji views Kiyomizudera (Ca. 1849-53 (late Edo)) by Izumiya Ichibei and Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157731/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971335/kimono-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseElegant traditional Japanese art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19046929/elegant-traditional-japanese-artView licenseVintage collection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670787/vintage-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSetsugekka (1885 (Meiji)) by Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143149/setsugekka-1885-meiji-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143285/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957122/china-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHakkenden inu no soshi no uchi (1894 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and Fukuda Kumajirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143291/hakkenden-inu-soshi-uchi-1894-meiji-chikanobu-and-fukuda-kumajiroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTriptych: Tsunawatari karuwaza hyoban (1867 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniteru 1874 and Tsujikamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142818/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKatsushika Hokusai's Courtesan Asleephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21830186/katsushika-hokusais-courtesan-asleepFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957008/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142555/oiran-evening-walk-1858-late-edo-yoshikazu-and-sanokiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWarrior behind rock, observing other warrior (19th Century) by Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157424/warrior-behind-rock-observing-other-warrior-19th-century-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNakamura Utaemon III as Okaru (Ca. 1822-30 (late Edo)) by Hokucho and Honseihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157536/nakamura-utaemon-iii-okaru-ca-1822-30-late-edo-hokucho-and-honseiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTeahouse Garden with Ladies (1898 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143433/teahouse-garden-with-ladies-1898-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToyokuni kigo kijutsu kurabe (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Hiranoya Shinzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142638/image-dragon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOgura nazorae hyakunin isshu (1845 (Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Iba ya Sensaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142028/image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMatcha powder label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777701/matcha-powder-label-templateView licenseElegant traditional Japanese art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18388342/elegant-traditional-japanese-artView licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Courtesan with a Large Black Obi (1830 (late Edo)) by Kikugawa Eizan and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141713/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMale Actor Impersonating Geishahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798353/male-actor-impersonating-geishaFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHanazakari bijin sen (1859 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Tsuruya Kiemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142582/hanazakari-bijin-sen-1859-late-edo-toyohara-kunichika-and-tsuruya-kiemonFree Image from public domain license