Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagesargentsfrench vintage public domainportraitfashionwoman portrait paintinglandscape public domainvintage landscape oilfur coatWoman with Furs (c. 1880–85) by John Singer SargentOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 917 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7004 x 9166 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7004 x 9166 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpring feminine perfume Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868556/spring-feminine-perfume-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBlonde Model (c. 1877) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783020/blonde-model-c-1877-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868026/aesthetic-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCarolus-Duran (1879) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784024/carolus-duran-1879-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Artist's Gardener (1893) by Carolus Duranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776814/the-artists-gardener-1893-carolus-duranFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseSpanish Woman (Portrait of Eva Gonzalès?) (1876) by Carolus Duranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784190/spanish-woman-portrait-eva-gonzales-1876-carolus-duranFree Image from public domain licenseVintage party night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511647/vintage-party-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadame Escudier (c. 1883) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782596/madame-escudier-c-1883-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500896/vintage-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Woman in a Leopard Cloak (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Jan Cornelis Vermeyenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150739/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer review poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379572/customer-review-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMademoiselle Jourdain (1889) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782285/mademoiselle-jourdain-1889-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseUrban fashion & styles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782158/urban-fashion-styles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Mrs. Gilbert Russell (1911) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774024/portrait-mrs-gilbert-russell-1911-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982312/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView in the Lower Church of San Francesco in Assisi (1876) by Carolus Duranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784180/view-the-lower-church-san-francesco-assisi-1876-carolus-duranFree Image from public domain licenseCasual Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782143/casual-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA Street in Venice (c. 1880–82) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783473/street-venice-c-1880-82-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic makeup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099168/aesthetic-makeup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFumée d'ambre gris (Smoke of Ambergris) (1880) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784752/fumee-dambre-gris-smoke-ambergris-1880-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981452/vintage-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Madame Paul Duchesne-Fournet by Jean Jacques Hennerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933021/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982308/art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Venetian Interior (c. 1880–82) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782600/venetian-interior-c-1880-82-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790403/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseSouvenir de Voyage by Emile Auguste Carolus Duranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641329/souvenir-voyage-emile-auguste-carolus-duranFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer review Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9607792/customer-review-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePng John Singer Sargent's Miss Beatrice Townsend sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228297/png-dog-artView licenseMakeup class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11999763/makeup-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAbigail Smith Adams (Mrs. John Adams) (1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028123/abigail-smith-adams-mrs-john-adams-18001815-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseAnniversary Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787428/anniversary-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSouvenir de Voyage à Venise (1874) by Carolus Duranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784274/souvenir-voyage-venise-1874-carolus-duranFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Claus Stalburg (1469–1524), 1504 by master of the stalburg portraitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956246/image-background-golden-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFashion sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767400/fashion-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseElizabeth Winthrop Chanler (Mrs. John Jay Chapman). Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16098770/image-house-living-room-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUrban fashion & styles Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782163/urban-fashion-styles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorgina, morte à 20 ans (Georgina, dead at age 20) (c. 1852) by Hippolyte Bayardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042848/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license