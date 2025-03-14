rawpixel
Fellah Woman (c. 1875-90) by Hippolyte Arnoux
womanportrait womancultural traditionscarrying jarsantique pot public domainface antiquevintage woman portrait public domainpottery
Photo exhibition Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874518/photo-exhibition-facebook-cover-templateView license
Porteuse d'eau au Caire [Water Carrier in Cairo] (c. 1870) by Félix Bonfils
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054096/porteuse-deau-caire-water-carrier-cairo-c-1870-felix-bonfilsFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874514/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of an Egyptian Woman (c. 1870) by Otto Schoefft
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054104/portrait-egyptian-woman-c-1870-otto-schoefftFree Image from public domain license
Man holding houseplant, creative environment editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209613/man-holding-houseplant-creative-environment-editable-remixView license
Water Carrier, Cairo (1870s) by Maison Béchard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784332/water-carrier-cairo-1870s-maison-bechardFree Image from public domain license
Asian man holding houseplant png, hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232512/asian-man-holding-houseplant-png-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Fanny Janauschek, ca. 1860 by johann philipp hoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945929/portrait-fanny-janauschek-ca-1860-johann-philipp-hoffFree Image from public domain license
Chinese culture poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704272/chinese-culture-poster-template-and-designView license
Untitled (Portrait Fanny Janauschek as Francofurtia), 1862 by jakob steinberger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936871/untitled-portrait-fanny-janauschek-francofurtia-1862-jakob-steinbergerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study of two peasants gathering hay, Barbizon (c. 1870) by Auguste Giraudon s Artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776329/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Orientalist Study (1858) by Roger Fenton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787397/orientalist-study-1858-roger-fentonFree Image from public domain license
Taj Mahal, India blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873966/taj-mahal-india-blog-banner-templateView license
Woman with Shoes (1904) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775218/woman-with-shoes-1904-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage woman sewing outdoors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14277258/napoliFree Image from public domain license
Man holding houseplant, creative environment editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208438/man-holding-houseplant-creative-environment-editable-remixView license
„Pesothlanny“, ca. 1910 – 1920 by karl e. moon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940368/pesothlanny-ca-1910-1920-karl-moonFree Image from public domain license
City tourism Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873974/city-tourism-facebook-cover-templateView license
Salomon and Cleopatra (c. 1890) by Henri Charles Guérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053170/salomon-and-cleopatra-c-1890-henri-charles-guerardFree Image from public domain license
3D woman gardener, hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458953/woman-gardener-hobby-editable-remixView license
Jar (1st century BCE-1st century CE) by South Arabian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152740/jar-1st-century-bce-1st-century-ce-south-arabianFree Image from public domain license
3D woman gardener, hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395636/woman-gardener-hobby-editable-remixView license
Jug with Four Horsemen (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154343/jug-with-four-horsemen-late-12th-early-13th-century-seljuq-islamicFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885259/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jug with Sphinxes, Griffins, and Heron (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140389/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee pot, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663781/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView license
Old woman with basket, 1860 by hugo kauffmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952572/old-woman-with-basket-1860-hugo-kauffmannFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee pot, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885298/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView license
Woman with Pearls (1903) by Beverly Bennett Dobbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775313/woman-with-pearls-1903-beverly-bennett-dobbsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee pot png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847343/vintage-coffee-pot-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Turkish couple, null by daniel chodowiecki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980548/turkish-couple-null-daniel-chodowieckiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847570/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Study of a peasant leaning on a stick, Barbizon (c. 1870) by Auguste Giraudon s Artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776321/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479029/pottery-masterclass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage portrait of indigenous leader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14325827/warriorFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee pot, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885220/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView license
Odalisque. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16425580/odalisque-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license