rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Garden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobu
Save
Edit Image
public domainvintagejapanesevintage art printstoyohara chikanobuchikanobuvintage woman public domainjapanese public domain
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Garden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobu
Garden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777865/image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Garden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobu
Garden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777748/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143285/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
A woodblock print from the 24 prints series by Yōshū Chikanobu (1838-1912) The East (Azuma あづま), published by Fukuda…
A woodblock print from the 24 prints series by Yōshū Chikanobu (1838-1912) The East (Azuma あづま), published by Fukuda…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975366/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Woman, cherry blossoms, temple bell (Ca. 1847-48 (late Edo)) by Kiyo and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Woman, cherry blossoms, temple bell (Ca. 1847-48 (late Edo)) by Kiyo and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157712/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143374/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Lady travelers (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Lady travelers (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158069/lady-travelers-1892-meiji-sasaki-toyokichi-and-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain license
Perfume ad Instagram post template
Perfume ad Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView license
Beauty by Toyohara Chikanobu
Beauty by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932727/beauty-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and Sanoki
Oiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and Sanoki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142555/oiran-evening-walk-1858-late-edo-yoshikazu-and-sanokiFree Image from public domain license
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670915/kimono-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
woman in lavender kimono with multicolored stylized flowers holding hand of a girl in purple kimono with white and red…
woman in lavender kimono with multicolored stylized flowers holding hand of a girl in purple kimono with white and red…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7478047/image-flowers-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Setsugekka (1885 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu
Setsugekka (1885 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143149/setsugekka-1885-meiji-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Japan Expo blog banner template, editable text
Japan Expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670873/japan-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mitsuuji views Kiyomizudera (Ca. 1849-53 (late Edo)) by Izumiya Ichibei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
Mitsuuji views Kiyomizudera (Ca. 1849-53 (late Edo)) by Izumiya Ichibei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157731/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Lady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshige
Lady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141586/lady-spies-man-writing-nembutsu-ca-1815-32-late-edo-toyoshigeFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Blowing Wind by Toyohara Chikanobu
Blowing Wind by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931568/blowing-wind-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chiyoda Castle (Album of Women) by Yoshu Chikanobu
Chiyoda Castle (Album of Women) by Yoshu Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086646/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pastel fashion Instagram post template, editable design
Pastel fashion Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967690/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Oiran Hamagiku (1861 (late Edo)) by Joshuya Kinzo and Utagawa Kunisada
Oiran Hamagiku (1861 (late Edo)) by Joshuya Kinzo and Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157886/oiran-hamagiku-1861-late-edo-joshuya-kinzo-and-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable design
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Women's Activities of the Tokugawa Era: Creating Bonkei Tray Landscapes by Toyohara Chikanobu
Women's Activities of the Tokugawa Era: Creating Bonkei Tray Landscapes by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931580/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Gathering for Tea by Toyohara Chikanobu
Gathering for Tea by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931333/gathering-for-tea-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template
Authentic Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView license
Hakkenden inu no soshi no uchi (1894 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and Fukuda Kumajiro
Hakkenden inu no soshi no uchi (1894 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and Fukuda Kumajiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143291/hakkenden-inu-soshi-uchi-1894-meiji-chikanobu-and-fukuda-kumajiroFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Inspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Emperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Emperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612248/emperor-among-court-ladies-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license