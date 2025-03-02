Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage sewingsewingart paintingwatercolorvintage girlcc0watercolor artsewing illustrationJapanese Girl Sewing (1890) by Robert Frederick BlumOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1095 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7705 x 8445 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7705 x 8445 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSewing class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993819/sewing-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Street in Ikao, Japan, II (1890) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777201/street-ikao-japan-1890-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseSewing Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683000/sewing-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA Watering Cart (1890) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777946/watering-cart-1890-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686970/laundry-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJapanese Girl (1890) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777656/japanese-girl-1890-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseEndo Morito's Remorse (1890) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777792/endo-moritos-remorse-1890-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459951/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Slaughtered Ox in a Butcher's Shop (1885) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784641/slaughtered-butchers-shop-1885-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseDIY crafts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976277/diy-crafts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Dutch Girls Having Coffee (1885) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782808/two-dutch-girls-having-coffee-1885-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of kids poster template, editable vintage motivational quote design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826971/png-animal-art-blank-spaceView licenseTwo Girls Standing before a Grave (1888) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782361/two-girls-standing-before-grave-1888-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseSewing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724150/sewing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Street in Ikao, Japan, I (1890) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785165/street-ikao-japan-1890-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseEaster time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459927/easter-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Street in Ikao, Japan, III (1890) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777793/street-ikao-japan-iii-1890-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345487/laundry-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAt Work Heaping Brush on Smouldering Fires (1867–1903) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775771/work-heaping-brush-smouldering-fires-1867-1903-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686973/laundry-products-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSketches: Four Seated Women; Bow in Ruff (1867–1903) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775146/sketches-four-seated-women-bow-ruff-1867-1903-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298436/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseAn Illustration by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9636593/illustration-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730091/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseLuise Scholderer am Nähtisch, mit einer Handarbeit, null by otto scholdererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986630/luise-scholderer-nahtisch-mit-einer-handarbeit-null-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseSerene Japanese woman with umbrella.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18043206/serene-japanese-woman-with-umbrellaView licenseFundraising for children poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView licenseOpening Scene of Japanese Parliament (1890) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777666/opening-scene-japanese-parliament-1890-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Etcher by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9636616/the-etcher-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseArt is the map poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777974/art-the-map-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWhere Sake is Sold (1890) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777900/where-sake-sold-1890-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView licenseProfile Head of a Japanese Girl by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9636591/profile-head-japanese-girl-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable girl remix design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717877/editable-girl-remix-design-community-remixView licenseEdith Copeland (1889) by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782341/edith-copeland-1889-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686966/laundry-products-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHalf Nude Figure of a Man by Robert Frederick Blumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9636636/half-nude-figure-man-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain license