rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778810
Clothespin png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Clothespin png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9778810

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Clothespin png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More