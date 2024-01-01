https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779491Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScissors png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9779491View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 600 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 750 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2000 pxSVG | 6.35 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Scissors png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More