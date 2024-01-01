rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779491
Scissors png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Scissors png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9779491

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Scissors png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More