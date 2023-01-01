Vintage soap packaging illustration psd by The Simonds Soap Co. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth More Premium ID : 9779616 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpi | 78.79 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpi