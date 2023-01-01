https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779699Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCoconut tree landscape desktop wallpaper, vintage nature illustration by Samuel Daniell. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 9779699View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2304 px | 300 dpiPresentation TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD TIFF 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2304 px | 300 dpi | 54.04 MBCoconut tree landscape desktop wallpaper, vintage nature illustration by Samuel Daniell. Remixed by rawpixel.More