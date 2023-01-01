https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779877Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLightning striking Eiffel Tower desktop wallpaper, vintage photograph. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9779877View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLarge 1719 x 967 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 1719 x 967 px | 300 dpi | 9.55 MBFree DownloadLightning striking Eiffel Tower desktop wallpaper, vintage photograph. Remixed by rawpixel.More