rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9780026
Japanese woman in Kimono png, vintage illustration by Frederick Childe Hassam, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese woman in Kimono png, vintage illustration by Frederick Childe Hassam, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art Museum

More
Premium
ID : 
9780026

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Japanese woman in Kimono png, vintage illustration by Frederick Childe Hassam, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More