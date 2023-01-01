https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9780027Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese woman in Kimono, vintage illustration psd by Frederick Childe Hassam. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art MuseumMorePremiumID : 9780027View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1800 x 2700 px | 300 dpi | 34.69 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1800 x 2700 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Japanese woman in Kimono, vintage illustration psd by Frederick Childe Hassam. Remixed by rawpixel.More