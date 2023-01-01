https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781863Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThomas Pennant Barton portrait, famous author illustration psd by Étienne Bouchardy. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumID : 9781863View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2105 x 2105 px | 300 dpi | 36.42 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2105 x 2105 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Thomas Pennant Barton portrait, famous author illustration psd by Étienne Bouchardy. Remixed by rawpixel.More