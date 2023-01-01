https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782262Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHenry Moore's Newheaven background, vintage blue sky & sea painting. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9782262View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3380 x 2253 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3380 x 2253 px | 300 dpi | 43.61 MBFree DownloadHenry Moore's Newheaven background, vintage blue sky & sea painting. Remixed by rawpixel.More