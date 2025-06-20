Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageedgar degas public domainpersonartblackvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingLa sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar DegasOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1199 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2588 x 2591 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseLa sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1879–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782362/image-background-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Edgar Degas' Dance Class. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189606/film-frame-png-mockup-element-edgar-degas-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActresses' Dressing Rooms (Loges d'actrices) (c. 1875) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784769/image-person-shadow-artFree Image from public domain licenseDance competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943752/dance-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOn Stage III (c. 1876–77) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783181/stage-iii-c-1876-77-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897024/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAux Ambassadeurs (c. 1877–78) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782872/aux-ambassadeurs-c-1877-78-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseAfter the Bath (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776810/after-the-bath-c-1891-92-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual dance performance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995240/annual-dance-performance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrand Arabesque, First Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773297/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995300/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree Ballet Dancers (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784520/three-ballet-dancers-c-1878-80-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseReminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865731/reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseLudovic Halévy (c. 1895–96) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775472/ludovic-halevy-c-1895-96-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865728/self-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseLeaving the Bath by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974760/leaving-the-bath-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina by the ocean aesthetic, Edgar Degas' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7618266/png-aesthetic-artwork-ballerinaView licenseLeaving the Bath (La sortie du bain) (c. 1879/1880) by Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048561/leaving-the-bath-la-sortie-bain-c-18791880-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBronze picture frame mockup element, Edgar Degas' The Dance Class remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712994/png-antique-art-frameView licensePortrait of a Man (c. 1877) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783464/portrait-man-c-1877-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919095/png-ambition-ambitious-artView licenseFourth Position Front, on the Left Leg (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773274/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold frame mockup element, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702862/png-antique-art-frameView licenseA Café-Concert Singer by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8987489/cafe-concert-singer-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBronze picture frame mockup, Edgar Degas' The Dance Class remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730892/bronze-picture-frame-mockup-edgar-degas-the-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Etruscan Gallery by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971727/mary-cassatt-the-louvre-the-etruscan-gallery-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926406/png-ambition-ambitious-artView licenseThe Laundresses by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974710/the-laundresses-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium gold frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810477/vintage-premium-gold-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseTwo Horses, One Nuzzling the Other (c. 1881–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776767/two-horses-one-nuzzling-the-other-c-1881-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental picture frame mockup element, The Ballet's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817018/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseSelf-Portrait (c. 1857–58) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787416/self-portrait-c-1857-58-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold frame mockup, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703820/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-four-dancers-edgar-degas-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJules Taschereau, Edgar Degas and Jacques-Emile Blanche (December 1895) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776454/photo-image-face-person-menFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental picture frame mockup, The Ballet's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713013/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseThe Jockey (c. 1880–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777603/the-jockey-c-1880-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseThe Engraver Joseph Tourny by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975311/the-engraver-joseph-tourny-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license