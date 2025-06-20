rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
La sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Save
Edit Image
edgar degas public domainpersonartblackvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawing
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
La sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1879–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
La sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1879–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782362/image-background-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Edgar Degas' Dance Class. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Edgar Degas' Dance Class. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189606/film-frame-png-mockup-element-edgar-degas-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actresses' Dressing Rooms (Loges d'actrices) (c. 1875) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Actresses' Dressing Rooms (Loges d'actrices) (c. 1875) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784769/image-person-shadow-artFree Image from public domain license
Dance competition Instagram post template, editable text
Dance competition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943752/dance-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
On Stage III (c. 1876–77) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
On Stage III (c. 1876–77) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783181/stage-iii-c-1876-77-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897024/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Aux Ambassadeurs (c. 1877–78) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Aux Ambassadeurs (c. 1877–78) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782872/aux-ambassadeurs-c-1877-78-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
After the Bath (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
After the Bath (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776810/after-the-bath-c-1891-92-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Annual dance performance Instagram post template, editable text
Annual dance performance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995240/annual-dance-performance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Grand Arabesque, First Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Grand Arabesque, First Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773297/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995300/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Three Ballet Dancers (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Three Ballet Dancers (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784520/three-ballet-dancers-c-1878-80-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Reminder Facebook story template
Reminder Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865731/reminder-facebook-story-templateView license
Ludovic Halévy (c. 1895–96) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Ludovic Halévy (c. 1895–96) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775472/ludovic-halevy-c-1895-96-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Self-reminder Facebook story template
Self-reminder Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865728/self-reminder-facebook-story-templateView license
Leaving the Bath by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Leaving the Bath by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974760/leaving-the-bath-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Ballerina by the ocean aesthetic, Edgar Degas' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Ballerina by the ocean aesthetic, Edgar Degas' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7618266/png-aesthetic-artwork-ballerinaView license
Leaving the Bath (La sortie du bain) (c. 1879/1880) by Edgar Degas
Leaving the Bath (La sortie du bain) (c. 1879/1880) by Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048561/leaving-the-bath-la-sortie-bain-c-18791880-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Bronze picture frame mockup element, Edgar Degas' The Dance Class remixed by rawpixel
Bronze picture frame mockup element, Edgar Degas' The Dance Class remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712994/png-antique-art-frameView license
Portrait of a Man (c. 1877) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Portrait of a Man (c. 1877) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783464/portrait-man-c-1877-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Ballerina Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Ballerina Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919095/png-ambition-ambitious-artView license
Fourth Position Front, on the Left Leg (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Fourth Position Front, on the Left Leg (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773274/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup element, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Vintage gold frame mockup element, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702862/png-antique-art-frameView license
A Café-Concert Singer by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
A Café-Concert Singer by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8987489/cafe-concert-singer-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Bronze picture frame mockup, Edgar Degas' The Dance Class remixed by rawpixel
Bronze picture frame mockup, Edgar Degas' The Dance Class remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730892/bronze-picture-frame-mockup-edgar-degas-the-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Etruscan Gallery by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Mary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Etruscan Gallery by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971727/mary-cassatt-the-louvre-the-etruscan-gallery-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Ballerina Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Ballerina Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926406/png-ambition-ambitious-artView license
The Laundresses by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
The Laundresses by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974710/the-laundresses-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Vintage premium gold frame mockup element, editable design
Vintage premium gold frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810477/vintage-premium-gold-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Two Horses, One Nuzzling the Other (c. 1881–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Two Horses, One Nuzzling the Other (c. 1881–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776767/two-horses-one-nuzzling-the-other-c-1881-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental picture frame mockup element, The Ballet's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental picture frame mockup element, The Ballet's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817018/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Self-Portrait (c. 1857–58) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Self-Portrait (c. 1857–58) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787416/self-portrait-c-1857-58-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Vintage gold frame mockup, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703820/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-four-dancers-edgar-degas-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jules Taschereau, Edgar Degas and Jacques-Emile Blanche (December 1895) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Jules Taschereau, Edgar Degas and Jacques-Emile Blanche (December 1895) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776454/photo-image-face-person-menFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental picture frame mockup, The Ballet's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental picture frame mockup, The Ballet's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713013/png-antique-art-artworkView license
The Jockey (c. 1880–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
The Jockey (c. 1880–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777603/the-jockey-c-1880-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
The Engraver Joseph Tourny by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
The Engraver Joseph Tourny by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975311/the-engraver-joseph-tourny-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license