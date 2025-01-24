rawpixel
Église Sainte-Clotilde (c. 1860) by Édouard Baldus
Sainte Clotilde (No. 83) by Édouard Baldus
Sainte Clotilde (No. 83) by Édouard Baldus
Tour Saint- Jacques (c. 1858) by Édouard Baldus
Tour Saint- Jacques (c. 1858) by Édouard Baldus
Château at Saint-Cloud (c. 1857) by Attributed to Édouard Baldus
Château at Saint-Cloud (c. 1857) by Attributed to Édouard Baldus
The Louvre (c. 1858) by Édouard Baldus
The Louvre (c. 1858) by Édouard Baldus
Frontal View of Architect's Model of the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Frontal View of Architect's Model of the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
View of the Cathedral from the Loading Dock (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
View of the Cathedral from the Loading Dock (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
View of the Cathedral from the Courtyard (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
View of the Cathedral from the Courtyard (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Église Saint-Augustin de Paris
Église Saint-Augustin de Paris
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Notre-Dame (No. 26) by Édouard Baldus
Notre-Dame (No. 26) by Édouard Baldus
Historic Venetian architectural masterpiece
Historic Venetian architectural masterpiece
The 'Carousel' Arch at the Louvre (1857–1858) by Édouard Baldus
The 'Carousel' Arch at the Louvre (1857–1858) by Édouard Baldus
Exterieur van de Église de la Sainte-Trinité te Parijs (1860 - 1880) by Albert Mansuy
Exterieur van de Église de la Sainte-Trinité te Parijs (1860 - 1880) by Albert Mansuy
Pont d'Arcole and the Hotel de Ville, Paris (1855) by Édouard Baldus
Pont d'Arcole and the Hotel de Ville, Paris (1855) by Édouard Baldus
Garden Façade of the Château de la Faloise (1856) by Édouard Baldus
Garden Façade of the Château de la Faloise (1856) by Édouard Baldus
Vienne. St Maurice by Édouard Baldus
Vienne. St Maurice by Édouard Baldus
Paris: The Pavillon de Rohan of the Louvre, ca. 1857 by édouard baldus
Paris: The Pavillon de Rohan of the Louvre, ca. 1857 by édouard baldus
Rouen, Palace of Justice, ca. 1860 by édouard baldus
Rouen, Palace of Justice, ca. 1860 by édouard baldus
Sainte Chapelle (No. 29) by Édouard Baldus
Sainte Chapelle (No. 29) by Édouard Baldus
Saint Eustache (No. 54) by Édouard Baldus
Saint Eustache (No. 54) by Édouard Baldus