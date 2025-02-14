rawpixel
Trinity Church, Wall St., New York (c. 1880) by Unknown American and 19th Century
new york vintagevintage citynew york city buildingvintage new york landscapenew yorkmetropolispersonchurch
New York city flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287468/new-york-city-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Carrefour de la rue de la Montagne-Sainte-Geneviève (1865-69) by Charles Marville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785912/photo-image-person-vintage-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Cityscape poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287516/cityscape-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
View of New York City facing south from Wilbur A. Sawyer's Rockefeller Foundation office
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384985/photo-image-buildings-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
City skyline poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116569/city-skyline-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No.26, Neuenahr, Germany: Exterior view- American Hospital and Infirmary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452796/photo-image-hospital-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
New York city poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287512/new-york-city-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Broadway, New York: From the Western Union Telegraph Building Looking North (1875) by Currier and Ives and Currier and Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047853/image-horse-animal-american-flagsFree Image from public domain license
Urban fashion & styles poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287526/urban-fashion-styles-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
View of Rio de Janeiro from Wilbur A. Sawyer's room at the Gloria Hotel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385343/view-rio-janeiro-from-wilbur-sawyers-room-the-gloria-hotelFree Image from public domain license
New York city Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287597/new-york-city-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
U.S. Army. Station Hospital, Tientsin, China: Exterior view- American Barracks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472012/us-army-station-hospital-tientsin-china-exterior-view-american-barracksFree Image from public domain license
Cityscape email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287565/cityscape-email-header-template-editable-designView license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No.26, Neuenahr, Germany: Exterior view- Front
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452870/us-army-evacuation-hospital-no26-neuenahr-germany-exterior-view-frontFree Image from public domain license
Cityscape flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287487/cityscape-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, Minn: General view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328233/northwestern-hospital-minneapolis-minn-general-viewFree Image from public domain license
New York city email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287576/new-york-city-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Presbyterian Hospital, New York City, N.Y: General view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328772/presbyterian-hospital-new-york-city-ny-general-viewFree Image from public domain license
Romantic couple, editable aesthetic illustration remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519817/romantic-couple-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView license
View of Cornell Medical School and New York Hospital from Wilbur A. Sawyer's laboratory at the Rockefeller Institute
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385342/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Urban fashion & styles email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287550/urban-fashion-styles-email-header-template-editable-designView license
New York City. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6076715/photo-image-public-domain-water-cityFree Image from public domain license
Urban fashion & styles flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287447/urban-fashion-styles-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
A Monday Washing, New York City (published 1900) by American 20th Century and Detroit Photographic Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055727/photo-image-vintage-buildings-laundryFree Image from public domain license
Cityscape Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287631/cityscape-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
View of New York City facing north from Wilbur A. Sawyer's Rockefeller Foundation office
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384998/photo-image-building-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
City vlog poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559806/city-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Flooding of the Seine (31 January 1910), Rue Jacob (1910) by Anonymous French School and 19th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773866/photo-image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Office rental poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373473/office-rental-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Union chapel, Hong Kong. Photograph by John Thomson, 1868/1871.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14005076/union-chapel-hong-kong-photograph-john-thomson-18681871Free Image from public domain license
City skyline social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112823/city-skyline-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Historic urban gathering scene.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14278478/processionFree Image from public domain license
Vaporwave urban background, city life design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523553/vaporwave-urban-background-city-life-designView license
Chapel, De Camp General Hospital, David's Island, New York Harbor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410490/chapel-camp-general-hospital-davids-island-new-york-harborFree Image from public domain license
Urban fashion & styles Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287614/urban-fashion-styles-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Cloud Study, Paris (1856) by Charles Marville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787539/cloud-study-paris-1856-charles-marvilleFree Image from public domain license
Real estate poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559820/real-estate-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
General view of part of the South Water Street Illinois Central Railroad freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505974/photo-image-buildings-vintage-carFree Image from public domain license
Urban fashion & styles Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243406/urban-fashion-styles-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Union Troops and Cannons, State Capitol, Nashville (1864) by Unknown American and 19th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786646/photo-image-person-vintage-buildingFree Image from public domain license