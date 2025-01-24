rawpixel
The Hypaetheral Temple, Philae (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
Egyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable text
Trajan’s Kiosk on Philae, 1857 by francis frith
Temple of Kom Ombo in Upper Egypt, 1857 by francis frith
The Temple of Komumboo (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Kiosk of Trajan, Philae by Francis Frith
The Temple of El-Karnak, from the southeast (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Rameseum of El-Kurneh, Thebes, Egypt. Photograph by Francis Frith, 1858.
The Landing Place, Philae, R. Nile by Francis Frith
The hypaethral, or roofless, temple on the island of Philae, Egypt. Coloured lithograph by Louis Haghe after David Roberts…
The Hypaethral Temple, Philae, Egypt; a narrow boat in the foreground. Photograph by Francis Frith, ca. 1857.
The Ramesseum of El-Kurney, Thebes, Second View by Francis Frith
The Temple of El-Karnak, Luxor, Egypt: view from the south east. Photograph by Francis Frith, ca. 1858.
The Hypaethral Temple (called the "Pharoah's bed"), Philae, Egypt; stereoscopic views. Photograph by Francis Frith…
View from Philae, Looking North by Francis Frith
The Ramasseum of El-Kurneh, Thebes, First View (c. 1857) by Francis Frith
Karnak, ca. 1865 by wilhelm hammerschmidt
Restanten van Cleopatra's tempel in Armant (1857) by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of Sakkarah, from the northeast (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, from the Southwest (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
Rome, The Forum by Francis Frith
Pharaoh's Bed Philae, From the Great Temple by Francis Frith
