rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Little d'Artagnan (c. 1880–85) by Eugène Carrière
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitclothingpainting
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boy in Blue Coat (c. 1730) by American 18th Century
Boy in Blue Coat (c. 1730) by American 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017215/boy-blue-coat-c-1730-american-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Charles Prentice Howland (1878) by Winslow Homer
Charles Prentice Howland (1878) by Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784252/charles-prentice-howland-1878-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Filippo Cattaneo (1623) by Sir Anthony van Dyck
Filippo Cattaneo (1623) by Sir Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10007397/filippo-cattaneo-1623-sir-anthony-van-dyckFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman (c. 1845) by Thomas Skynner
Portrait of a Woman (c. 1845) by Thomas Skynner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042203/portrait-woman-c-1845-thomas-skynnerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Nobleman (1580-1585 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Portrait of a Nobleman (1580-1585 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151269/portrait-nobleman-1580-1585-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Man (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Jean Siméon Chardin
Portrait of a Man (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Jean Siméon Chardin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015937/portrait-man-18th-century-anonymous-artist-and-jean-simeon-chardinFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prince Maurits with His Horse and Groom (1624 (Baroque)) by Adriaen van Nieulandt the younger
Prince Maurits with His Horse and Groom (1624 (Baroque)) by Adriaen van Nieulandt the younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135994/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
Parisian Woman (1930s) by Cyprien Eugène Boulet
Parisian Woman (1930s) by Cyprien Eugène Boulet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771256/parisian-woman-1930s-cyprien-eugene-bouletFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Edward VI as a Child (probably 1538) by Hans Holbein the Younger
Edward VI as a Child (probably 1538) by Hans Holbein the Younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999428/edward-child-probably-1538-hans-holbein-the-youngerFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Duchess (1831) by John E Ferneley
Duchess (1831) by John E Ferneley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790418/duchess-1831-john-ferneleyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Man in a Tall Hat (c. 1663) by Rembrandt van Rijn
Portrait of a Man in a Tall Hat (c. 1663) by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10013903/portrait-man-tall-hat-c-1663-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Bride of Savoy (19th century) by Frank Blackwell Mayer
The Bride of Savoy (19th century) by Frank Blackwell Mayer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125912/the-bride-savoy-19th-century-frank-blackwell-mayerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126240/portrait-master-francis-jencks-ca-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of the Children of Lord George Cavendish, 1790 by thomas lawrence
Portrait of the Children of Lord George Cavendish, 1790 by thomas lawrence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954015/portrait-the-children-lord-george-cavendish-1790-thomas-lawrenceFree Image from public domain license
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView license
Louise Harduin (1831) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
Louise Harduin (1831) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789097/louise-harduin-1831-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hannah Douglas Sloane (1806) by J Brown
Hannah Douglas Sloane (1806) by J Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795286/hannah-douglas-sloane-1806-brownFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abigail Smith Adams (Mrs. John Adams) (1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuart
Abigail Smith Adams (Mrs. John Adams) (1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028123/abigail-smith-adams-mrs-john-adams-18001815-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715463/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Achille Deban de Laborde (1817) by Alexandre Jean Dubois Drahonet
Portrait of Achille Deban de Laborde (1817) by Alexandre Jean Dubois Drahonet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795145/portrait-achille-deban-laborde-1817-alexandre-jean-dubois-drahonetFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Captain Joseph Anthony (1794) by Gilbert Stuart
Captain Joseph Anthony (1794) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026825/captain-joseph-anthony-1794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Lady Undressing for a Bath (c. 1730/1740) by Gerardus Duyckinck
Lady Undressing for a Bath (c. 1730/1740) by Gerardus Duyckinck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017903/lady-undressing-for-bath-c-17301740-gerardus-duyckinckFree Image from public domain license