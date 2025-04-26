rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Two Dutch Girls Having Coffee (1885) by Robert Frederick Blum
Save
Edit Image
diningbuilding public domainpublic domain coffeeteacoffeepublic domain vintage tearestaurant public domain
Brunch buffet poster template
Brunch buffet poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138611/brunch-buffet-poster-templateView license
Men playing cards in a recreation (?) room
Men playing cards in a recreation (?) room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510570/men-playing-cards-recreation-roomFree Image from public domain license
Tea & coffee Instagram post template, editable text
Tea & coffee Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459193/tea-coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage cozy room decor
Vintage cozy room decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14302166/bedroomFree Image from public domain license
Park tea party Instagram post template, editable text
Park tea party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460202/park-tea-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Frankfurt am Main: Library room at the Cronstettisches Stift with court Counsellor Dr. Sömmering and Provost von Lersner…
Frankfurt am Main: Library room at the Cronstettisches Stift with court Counsellor Dr. Sömmering and Provost von Lersner…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946715/photo-image-plant-books-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation poster template
Tea party invitation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776060/tea-party-invitation-poster-templateView license
Portret van een onbekende man in een tropenpak in een interieur (1885 - 1910) by anonymous
Portret van een onbekende man in een tropenpak in een interieur (1885 - 1910) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13758546/photo-image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Tea party invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460162/tea-party-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.50, Tonnerre, France: Interior view- Officer's Mess Hall
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.50, Tonnerre, France: Interior view- Officer's Mess Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462181/photo-image-hospital-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Park tea party poster template, editable text and design
Park tea party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583609/park-tea-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No.22, Coblenz, Germany: Nose and Throat Dept
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No.22, Coblenz, Germany: Nose and Throat Dept
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452693/us-army-evacuation-hospital-no22-coblenz-germany-nose-and-throat-deptFree Image from public domain license
Brunch recipes poster template
Brunch recipes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138680/brunch-recipes-poster-templateView license
U.S. Army Base Hospital No. 214, Savenay, France: Officers' recreation room
U.S. Army Base Hospital No. 214, Savenay, France: Officers' recreation room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461022/us-army-base-hospital-no-214-savenay-france-officers-recreation-roomFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation Instagram story template
Tea party invitation Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776048/tea-party-invitation-instagram-story-templateView license
Cozy vintage cafe ambiance
Cozy vintage cafe ambiance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18861095/cozy-vintage-cafe-ambianceView license
Tea party invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Tea party invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499434/tea-party-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Westbrook Sanatorium, Richmond, VA: General dining room
Westbrook Sanatorium, Richmond, VA: General dining room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11329396/westbrook-sanatorium-richmond-va-general-dining-roomFree Image from public domain license
Cup of happiness Instagram post template, editable text
Cup of happiness Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499506/cup-happiness-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army Base Hospital No. 204, Winchester, England: Nurses' dining room
U.S. Army Base Hospital No. 204, Winchester, England: Nurses' dining room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11460770/us-army-base-hospital-no-204-winchester-england-nurses-dining-roomFree Image from public domain license
Toast Facebook post template
Toast Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932220/toast-facebook-post-templateView license
Office interior lighting person cafe.
Office interior lighting person cafe.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16777696/office-interior-lighting-person-cafeView license
Sunday brunch poster template
Sunday brunch poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139026/sunday-brunch-poster-templateView license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 49, Menton, France: Interior view- Laboratory at Hotel Orient
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 49, Menton, France: Interior view- Laboratory at Hotel Orient
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464053/photo-image-wallpaper-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain license
10 year anniversary poster template
10 year anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830092/year-anniversary-poster-templateView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 57, Paris, France: Nurses parlor
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 57, Paris, France: Nurses parlor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11456267/army-base-hospital-number-57-paris-france-nurses-parlorFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation blog banner template
Tea party invitation blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776077/tea-party-invitation-blog-banner-templateView license
Saint Jerome in His Study (c. 1580) by Wolfgang Stuber
Saint Jerome in His Study (c. 1580) by Wolfgang Stuber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797216/saint-jerome-his-study-c-1580-wolfgang-stuberFree Image from public domain license
Garden tour Instagram post template, editable text
Garden tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591051/garden-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Five Dutch Men having a Meal (1790 - 1810) by anonymous and Rin Shihei
Five Dutch Men having a Meal (1790 - 1810) by anonymous and Rin Shihei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13753703/five-dutch-men-having-meal-1790-1810-anonymous-and-rin-shiheiFree Image from public domain license
Park tea party Instagram story template, editable text
Park tea party Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583622/park-tea-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.52, Le Mans, France: Interior view- Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Dept
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.52, Le Mans, France: Interior view- Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Dept
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462289/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Bistro poster template
Bistro poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830160/bistro-poster-templateView license
A hospital train dining car
A hospital train dining car
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370200/hospital-train-dining-carFree Image from public domain license
Park tea party blog banner template, editable text
Park tea party blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583610/park-tea-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 93, Cannes, France: Interior of Laboratory
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 93, Cannes, France: Interior of Laboratory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458524/us-army-base-hospital-no-93-cannes-france-interior-laboratoryFree Image from public domain license
Cafe Instagram post template, editable text
Cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591054/cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Interior view of Recreation Room, Bourges, France
U.S. American National Red Cross: Interior view of Recreation Room, Bourges, France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412137/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast Instagram post template
Breakfast Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051619/breakfast-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.27, Angers, France: Nurses Club
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.27, Angers, France: Nurses Club
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470396/us-army-base-hospital-no27-angers-france-nurses-clubFree Image from public domain license