Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagetennisfootballsoccertennis illustrationpublic domain vintage footballfootball public domainvictorian engravingsports illustrationLawn Tennis in Prospect Park (1885) by Thure ThulstrupOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 809 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1078 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSport ball element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006558/sport-ball-element-set-editable-designView licenseA Steeple-Chase at Monmouth Park (1885) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782922/steeple-chase-monmouth-park-1885-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain licenseSport ball element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006491/sport-ball-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Winning Run—"How is it, Umpire?" (1885) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782659/the-winning-runhow-it-umpire-1885-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain licenseSport ball element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006531/sport-ball-element-set-editable-designView licenseParade of the New York Coaching Club, May 23 (1885) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782804/parade-the-new-york-coaching-club-may-1885-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain licenseSports day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117649/sports-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePopular Concert in Tompkins Square, New York (1891) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776937/popular-concert-tompkins-square-new-york-1891-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain licenseTeam sports aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496958/team-sports-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseA Night on the Bowery (1891) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776885/night-the-bowery-1891-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain licenseSports day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476609/sports-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDynamic sports athletes illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18597116/dynamic-sports-athletes-illustrationView licenseSports day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13017033/sports-day-poster-templateView licenseDynamic sports athletes illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19037931/dynamic-sports-athletes-illustrationView licenseTeam sports aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10777819/team-sports-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseA Station Scene in the "Rush" Hours on the Manhattan Elevated Railroad (1890) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777033/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseTeam sports aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512983/team-sports-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseA Vanitas (c. 1856) by Jean Baptiste Frénethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044306/vanitas-c-1856-jean-baptiste-frenetFree Image from public domain licenseSport ball element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006534/sport-ball-element-set-editable-designView licenseDiverse sports team smiling outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17445231/diverse-sports-team-smiling-outdoorsView licenseSport ball element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006526/sport-ball-element-set-editable-designView licenseGrant from West Point to Appomattox, an 1885 engraving presumably intended to commemorate Grant's achievements after his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666859/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTeam sports aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512989/team-sports-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseDiverse athletes showcasing various sports.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17297565/diverse-athletes-showcasing-various-sportsView licenseTeam sports aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496960/team-sports-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseLawn Tennis at the Seventh Regiment Armory (1881) by William St John Harperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783483/lawn-tennis-the-seventh-regiment-armory-1881-william-john-harperFree Image from public domain licenseSport equipment, flat graphic set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925845/sport-equipment-flat-graphic-set-editable-designView licenseDiverse athletes showcasing various sports.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17297558/diverse-athletes-showcasing-various-sportsView licenseCompetitive sports, activity remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416642/competitive-sports-activity-remix-editable-designView licenseMultisport athletes playing outdoorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17340039/multisport-athletes-playing-outdoorsView licenseSport equipment, flat graphic set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925846/sport-equipment-flat-graphic-set-editable-designView licenseDiverse athletes in stadiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17297563/diverse-athletes-stadiumView licenseTeam sports aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513000/team-sports-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseYoung Men and Women in White by Louis Fleckensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14282424/young-men-and-women-white-louis-fleckensteinFree Image from public domain licenseSports day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823825/sports-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseDiverse athletes showcasing sports.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17297571/diverse-athletes-showcasing-sportsView licenseSports day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687671/sports-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDiverse athletes in stadiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17297566/diverse-athletes-stadiumView licenseYellow soccer ball mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10181508/yellow-soccer-ball-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseDiverse athletes holding sports equipment.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17297623/diverse-athletes-holding-sports-equipmentView license