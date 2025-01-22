rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, from the Southwest (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
Save
Edit Image
ancient buildingsdoganimalpersonbuildingsandlandscapepyramid
Historical tours blog banner template, editable text
Historical tours blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466071/historical-tours-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pyramids of Dahshoor from the East (1857) by Francis Frith
Pyramids of Dahshoor from the East (1857) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787346/pyramids-dahshoor-from-the-east-1857-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Egyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable text
Egyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466054/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, from the East (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of Dahshoor, from the East (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782744/the-pyramids-dahshoor-from-the-east-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682506/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Pyramids of Sakkarah, from the northeast (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of Sakkarah, from the northeast (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782677/the-pyramids-sakkarah-from-the-northeast-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
History class Instagram post template, editable text
History class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466092/history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Pyramids of El-Geezeh from the southwest (c. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of El-Geezeh from the southwest (c. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786700/the-pyramids-el-geezeh-from-the-southwest-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Summer events highlights Facebook post template
Summer events highlights Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748643/summer-events-highlights-facebook-post-templateView license
The Second Pyramid, from the Southeast (c. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Second Pyramid, from the Southeast (c. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782856/the-second-pyramid-from-the-southeast-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Historical tours Instagram post template
Historical tours Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454135/historical-tours-instagram-post-templateView license
The Great Pyramid and the Great Sphinx, from the southwest (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Great Pyramid and the Great Sphinx, from the southwest (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782724/photo-image-person-sand-pyramidFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685107/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Rameseum of El-Kurneh, Thebes, first view (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Rameseum of El-Kurneh, Thebes, first view (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782714/the-rameseum-el-kurneh-thebes-first-view-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture Instagram post template
Ancient architecture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452967/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-templateView license
Grande Pyramide de Ghyzeh (c. 1860) by Wilhelm Hammerschmidt
Grande Pyramide de Ghyzeh (c. 1860) by Wilhelm Hammerschmidt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786524/grande-pyramide-ghyzeh-c-1860-wilhelm-hammerschmidtFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture Instagram post template
Ancient architecture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454136/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-templateView license
The Temple of Komumboo (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Temple of Komumboo (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782672/the-temple-komumboo-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram story template, editable text
History course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682508/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Pyramids of El-Geezeh, from the South-West (1858) by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of El-Geezeh, from the South-West (1858) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044748/the-pyramids-el-geezeh-from-the-south-west-1858-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable text
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513122/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Statues of the plain, Thebes (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Statues of the plain, Thebes (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782674/the-statues-the-plain-thebes-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
History podcast Instagram post template
History podcast Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452671/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license
The Temple of El-Karnak, from the southeast (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Temple of El-Karnak, from the southeast (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782816/the-temple-el-karnak-from-the-southeast-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Ancient architecture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685108/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
PNG Great Pyramid of Giza landmark pyramid architecture.
PNG Great Pyramid of Giza landmark pyramid architecture.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595993/png-great-pyramid-giza-landmark-pyramid-architectureView license
Egypt landmark, editable design element set
Egypt landmark, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417970/egypt-landmark-editable-design-element-setView license
PNG Great Pyramid of Giza landmarks pyramids architecture.
PNG Great Pyramid of Giza landmarks pyramids architecture.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595606/png-great-pyramid-giza-landmarks-pyramids-architectureView license
Travel package Instagram post template, editable text
Travel package Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466103/travel-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Great Pyramid of Giza landmark pyramid architecture.
Great Pyramid of Giza landmark pyramid architecture.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15573402/great-pyramid-giza-landmark-pyramid-architectureView license
Travel package poster template, editable text and design
Travel package poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727747/travel-package-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Hypaetheral Temple, Philae (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
The Hypaetheral Temple, Philae (C. 1860) by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782716/the-hypaetheral-temple-philae-c-1860-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture Instagram story template, editable text
Ancient architecture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685106/ancient-architecture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Great Pyramid and the Great Sphinx. Photograph by Francis Frith, 1858.
The Great Pyramid and the Great Sphinx. Photograph by Francis Frith, 1858.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967484/the-great-pyramid-and-the-great-sphinx-photograph-francis-frith-1858Free Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614522/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Pyramids of Giza from the Southwest by Francis Frith
The Pyramids of Giza from the Southwest by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263846/the-pyramids-giza-from-the-southwest-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Explore nature Instagram post template
Explore nature Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454158/explore-nature-instagram-post-templateView license
PNG Great Sphinx of Giza landmark sphinx great.
PNG Great Sphinx of Giza landmark sphinx great.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15685700/png-great-sphinx-giza-landmark-sphinx-greatView license
Kids summer camp Facebook post template
Kids summer camp Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748571/kids-summer-camp-facebook-post-templateView license
Great Sphinx of Giza landmark sphinx great.
Great Sphinx of Giza landmark sphinx great.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15572527/great-sphinx-giza-landmark-sphinx-greatView license