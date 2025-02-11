Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewave engraving artpublic domain oceansailor paintingsextantnautical illustrationnauticalwoman sailorpublic domainPictures from the Spring Exhibition of the National Academy of Design (7 Apr. 1888) by After Winslow HomerOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 957 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7189 x 5733 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic ocean travel background, woman paddling boat designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517654/aesthetic-ocean-travel-background-woman-paddling-boat-designView licenseEight Bells (1887; probably printed c. 1940) by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782846/eight-bells-1887-probably-printed-1940-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseLife quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854966/life-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseEight Bells (1887) by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054815/eight-bells-1887-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseSail away poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690821/sail-away-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Wreck of the "Atlantic"—Cast up by the Sea (26 Apr. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786036/image-face-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648823/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseAt Sea—Signalling a Passing Steamer (8 Apr. 1871) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789666/seasignalling-passing-steamer-apr-1871-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358878/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseWatch Tower, Corner of Spring and Varick Streets, New York (28 Feb. 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789630/image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197767/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseWinter at Sea—Taking in Sail off the Coast (16 Jan. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786346/image-airplane-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648843/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseCrew of the United States Steam-Sloop "Colorado," Shipped at Boston, June, 1861 (13 July 1861) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789688/image-steam-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448263/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseGloucester Harbor (27 Sept. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789528/gloucester-harbor-27-sept-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448269/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePursued smugglers, null by victor müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940381/pursued-smugglers-null-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain licenseSailboat blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668197/sailboat-blog-banner-templateView license"Dad's Coming!" (1 Nov. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789874/dads-coming-nov-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseBeach quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18287905/beach-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseHomeward-Bound (21 Dec. 1867) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789650/homeward-bound-21-dec-1867-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseSummer specials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209153/summer-specials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSailor navigating wooden ship confidently.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18037899/sailor-navigating-wooden-ship-confidentlyView licenseMermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663433/mermaid-watching-sinking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseShip-Building, Gloucester Harbor (11 Oct. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785920/ship-building-gloucester-harbor-11-oct-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseMermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663427/mermaid-watching-sinking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Battle of Bunker Hill—Watching the Fight from Copp's Hill, in Boston (26 June 1875) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784350/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSail away Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690826/sail-away-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe War for the Union, 1862—A Bayonet Charge (12 July 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789764/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable navy blue watercolor glitter design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16019235/editable-navy-blue-watercolor-glitter-design-element-setView licenseOur National Winter Exercise—Skating (13 Jan. 1866) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786759/our-national-winter-exerciseskating-13-jan-1866-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseCabernet Sauvignon wine label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14674103/cabernet-sauvignon-wine-label-templateView licenseBathing at Long Branch,—"Oh, ain't it cold." (26 Aug. 1871) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789541/image-face-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseOnsen Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18432779/onsen-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Morning Walk—Young Ladies' School Promenading the Avenue (28 Mar. 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789503/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSail away Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690816/sail-away-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Coolest Spot in New England—The Summit of Mount Washington (23 July 1870) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSail away blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543313/sail-away-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe War for the Union 1862—A Cavalry Charge (5 July 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790055/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license