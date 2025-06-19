rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Bath (1885–86) by Berthe Morisot
Save
Edit Image
claude monetmonet paintingsoil art paintingvintage art monetvintage bathwoman bathing paintingpublic domain birdvintage painting
Picnic in the park poster template
Picnic in the park poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043040/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView license
The Bath (Girl Arranging Her Hair) (1885) by Berthe Morisot.
The Bath (Girl Arranging Her Hair) (1885) by Berthe Morisot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14893814/the-bath-girl-arranging-her-hair-1885-berthe-morisotFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Berthe Morisot (c. 1869-73) by Berthe Morisot.
Berthe Morisot (c. 1869-73) by Berthe Morisot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7440390/berthe-morisot-c-1869-73-berthe-morisotFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template
Picnic in the park Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685217/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView license
El espejo psiqué (1876) by Berthe Morisot.
El espejo psiqué (1876) by Berthe Morisot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14893808/espejo-psique-1876-berthe-morisotFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Repose (1871) by Edouard Manet.
Repose (1871) by Edouard Manet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14893811/repose-1871-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
On the Balcony (1871-72) by Berthe Morisot.
On the Balcony (1871-72) by Berthe Morisot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4062426/the-balcony-1871-72-berthe-morisotFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Young Woman with a Straw Hat (1884) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Young Woman with a Straw Hat (1884) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412553/image-art-vintage-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by Berthe Morisot isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by Berthe Morisot isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721895/vector-people-art-vintageView license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
In the Dining Room (ca. 1875) by Berthe Morisot.
In the Dining Room (ca. 1875) by Berthe Morisot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14893813/the-dining-room-ca-1875-berthe-morisotFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Facebook story template
Picnic in the park Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043002/picnic-the-park-facebook-story-templateView license
Jeune fille au décolleté, la fleur aux cheveux (1893) by Berthe Morisot. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées.…
Jeune fille au décolleté, la fleur aux cheveux (1893) by Berthe Morisot. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4062597/image-flower-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park blog banner template
Picnic in the park blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043097/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Berthe Morisot with a Fan (1874) painting in high resolution by édouard Manet. Original from The Art Institute…
Portrait of Berthe Morisot with a Fan (1874) painting in high resolution by édouard Manet. Original from The Art Institute…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909532/free-illustration-image-portrait-watercolour-bertheFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059899/png-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView license
The Cage (1885) by Berthe Morisot.
The Cage (1885) by Berthe Morisot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14893815/the-cage-1885-berthe-morisotFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059891/png-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView license
Portrait of Berthe Morisot with a Fan (1874) painting in high resolution by édouard Manet. Original from The Art Institute…
Portrait of Berthe Morisot with a Fan (1874) painting in high resolution by édouard Manet. Original from The Art Institute…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909713/free-illustration-image-watercolour-portrait-morisotFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation Instagram post template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
Summer vacation Instagram post template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916083/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView license
The Artist's Daughter with a Parakeet (1890) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.
The Artist's Daughter with a Parakeet (1890) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230602/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation Instagram story template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
Summer vacation Instagram story template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925930/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Reclining nude shepherdess (1891) by Berthe Morisot.
Reclining nude shepherdess (1891) by Berthe Morisot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14893812/reclining-nude-shepherdess-1891-berthe-morisotFree Image from public domain license
World art day Instagram post template
World art day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685030/world-art-day-instagram-post-templateView license
A Woman Seated at a Bench on the Avenue du Bois (1885) by Berthe Morisot.
A Woman Seated at a Bench on the Avenue du Bois (1885) by Berthe Morisot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4062821/woman-seated-bench-the-avenue-bois-1885-berthe-morisotFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation blog banner template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
Summer vacation blog banner template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002129/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView license
The Pink Dress (Albertie-Marguerite Carré, later Madame Ferdinand-Henri Himmes, 1854–1935) (ca. 1870) by Berthe Morisot.
The Pink Dress (Albertie-Marguerite Carré, later Madame Ferdinand-Henri Himmes, 1854–1935) (ca. 1870) by Berthe Morisot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4062827/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082140/madame-monet-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Berthe Morisot (en noir) [Berthe Morisot (In Black)], (1872–74) print in high resolution by édouard Manet. Original from…
Berthe Morisot (en noir) [Berthe Morisot (In Black)], (1872–74) print in high resolution by édouard Manet. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907525/free-illustration-image-berthe-morisot-vintage-woman-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081179/madame-monet-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Berthe Morisot (1872–1874) print in high resolution by édouard Manet. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced…
Portrait of Berthe Morisot (1872–1874) print in high resolution by édouard Manet. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907521/free-illustration-image-vintage-black-and-white-art-etching-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081171/madame-monet-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Mother and Sister of the Artist (1869-1870) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot. Digitally enhanced by…
The Mother and Sister of the Artist (1869-1870) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413572/image-art-vintage-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081153/madame-monet-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Lake in the Bois de Boulogne (1879) by Berthe Morisot.
The Lake in the Bois de Boulogne (1879) by Berthe Morisot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14893816/the-lake-the-bois-boulogne-1879-berthe-morisotFree Image from public domain license