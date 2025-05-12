Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageblack background paintingsketch portraitportraitpublic domain paperbackgroundpencil drawingfacepersonPortrait of Juana (1884) by Victor Emile ProuvéOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 906 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1208 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCollege university education png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155305/college-university-education-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseSelbstbildnis als Ganzfigur mit Zeichenbrett, April 28, 1843 by victor emil janssenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982943/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBrustbild einer Frau mit Kopftuch nach rechts, null by victor müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952636/brustbild-einer-frau-mit-kopftuch-nach-rechts-null-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseHead of a woman to the left, null by victor müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944025/head-woman-the-left-null-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain licenseCool African American man, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253599/cool-african-american-man-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseKopf einer Frau in Vorderansicht, den bangen Blick nach links gerichtet, null by victor müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951120/image-texture-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseThe Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729574/png-beautiful-black-blueView licenseKniebild eines Mannes in langem, talarartigem Rock, null by victor müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944830/kniebild-eines-mannes-langem-talarartigem-rock-null-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain licenseDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Sts. Wellewazus-Scheppenazius" - Über eine Brüstung blickender Mann mit wilder Haar- und Barttracht (einer der über den…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985708/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jacques-Emile Blanche's The Pink Capeline. Remix by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729441/editable-jacques-emile-blanches-the-pink-capeline-remix-rawpixelView licenseHead (1879) by Alphonse Legroshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048422/head-1879-alphonse-legrosFree Image from public domain licenseWoman applying makeup, beauty, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253918/woman-applying-makeup-beauty-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseHead of a young woman, 1851 – 1858 by victor müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938533/head-young-woman-1851-1858-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic eggs label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView licenseGirl's head, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939464/girls-head-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062640/art-expo-blog-banner-templateView licenseStudy for the Figure of Saint John (1841-42) by Théodore Chassériauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789904/study-for-the-figure-saint-john-1841-42-theodore-chasseriauFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseKopf des Hamlet aus "Hamlet und Horatio", ca. 1868 by victor müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986591/kopf-des-hamlet-aus-hamlet-und-horatio-ca-1868-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic portraits Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230265/realistic-portraits-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePolitischer Gefangener aus Hanau zu Kassel, null by carl hoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945060/politischer-gefangener-aus-hanau-kassel-null-carl-hoffFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic portraits Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230264/realistic-portraits-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHead of a Girl (c. 1755) by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9794725/head-girl-c-1755-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614255/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseBildnis der Cella Thoma, der Ehefrau des Künstlers, null by hans thomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934851/bildnis-der-cella-thoma-der-ehefrau-des-kunstlers-null-hans-thomaFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudies of Heads (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772465/studies-heads-1869-1927-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain licenseSpace week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800487/space-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVictor Scholderer lesend am Tisch, null by otto scholdererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982687/victor-scholderer-lesend-tisch-null-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain licenseLaughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188989/laughing-teenage-girl-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licenseEin junger Mann, den Kopf verzweifelt in die Hand gestützt, liegt auf den Stufen einer Treppe, um ihn herum trauernde…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959588/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseThe scream, editable collage remix with copy space. Famous artwork by Edvard Munch remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253690/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseBrustbild einer Frau nach links, null by victor müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949659/brustbild-einer-frau-nach-links-null-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKopf einer Frau in Vorderansicht, den Blick nach rechts gerichtet, null by victor müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984170/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of a Young Woman (1773) by Gilles Demarteau the Elder and Antoine Watteauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023448/head-young-woman-1773-gilles-demarteau-the-elder-and-antoine-watteauFree Image from public domain license