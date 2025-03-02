Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesargentjohn singer sargentclassical oil painting portraitportraitcreative photographyjohn singer sargent womanplanesfaceBlonde Model (c. 1877) by John Singer SargentOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 985 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2651 x 3230 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpring feminine perfume Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868556/spring-feminine-perfume-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWoman with Furs (c. 1880–85) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777915/woman-with-furs-c-1880-85-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868026/aesthetic-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCarolus-Duran (1879) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784024/carolus-duran-1879-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982312/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Artist's Gardener (1893) by Carolus Duranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776814/the-artists-gardener-1893-carolus-duranFree Image from public domain licenseArt Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982308/art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadame Escudier (c. 1883) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782596/madame-escudier-c-1883-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, Miss Grace Woodhouse by John Singer Sargent transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189592/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licensePortrait of Mrs. Gilbert Russell (1911) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774024/portrait-mrs-gilbert-russell-1911-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseKeep it simple poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868619/keep-simple-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpanish Woman (Portrait of Eva Gonzalès?) (1876) by Carolus Duranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784190/spanish-woman-portrait-eva-gonzales-1876-carolus-duranFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981452/vintage-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Sir John Hebdon (1612–1670), 1851 – 1857 by otto scholdererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949427/portrait-sir-john-hebdon-1612-1670-1851-1857-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseView in the Lower Church of San Francesco in Assisi (1876) by Carolus Duranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784180/view-the-lower-church-san-francesco-assisi-1876-carolus-duranFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981437/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFumée d'ambre gris (Smoke of Ambergris) (1880) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784752/fumee-dambre-gris-smoke-ambergris-1880-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseKeep it simple Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645995/keep-simple-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseZwei sitzende Kinder mit Harfe, null by georg corniceliushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948456/zwei-sitzende-kinder-mit-harfe-null-georg-corniceliusFree Image from public domain licenseKeep it simple blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645751/keep-simple-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseResting (c. 1875) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783958/resting-c-1875-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseKeep it simple Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645750/keep-simple-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSelf-Portrait, 1658 by wallerant vaillanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986981/self-portrait-1658-wallerant-vaillantFree Image from public domain licensePride month Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767033/pride-month-instagram-post-templateView licenseMrs. George Swinton (Elizabeth Ebsworth) (1897) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2923056/free-illustration-image-portrait-painting-woman-oilFree Image from public domain licenseSafe space Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767053/safe-space-instagram-post-templateView licensePeasant Girl Returning from the Well (c. 1860) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786698/peasant-girl-returning-from-the-well-c-1860-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licensePainting service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981508/painting-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMademoiselle Jourdain (1889) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782285/mademoiselle-jourdain-1889-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn picnic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113129/autumn-picnic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBacchante (1785) by Elisabeth Louise Vigée Lebrunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793913/bacchante-1785-elisabeth-louise-vigee-lebrunFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman, ca. 1785 by johann georg von edlingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948347/portrait-woman-ca-1785-johann-georg-von-edlingerFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseLa Pensée (1877/1891) by Henri Michel Antoine Chapuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048059/pensee-18771891-henri-michel-antoine-chapuFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892101/mona-lisa-picture-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElizabeth and Thomas Linley (c. 1768) by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795082/elizabeth-and-thomas-linley-c-1768-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHalf-Length Figure of a Young Woman with a Muff, ca. 1770 by jean-jacques de boissieuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938022/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license