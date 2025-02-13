Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionarchitecture sketchworkpublic domain statuescaffoldingpeopleartbuildingsThe Bartholdi Statue of Liberty—Beginning the Work of Removal (1884) by Benjamin West ClinedinstOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 780 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1040 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConstruction Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819364/construction-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Goddess of Our Kitchen (1884) by Frederick Stuart Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783038/the-goddess-our-kitchen-1884-frederick-stuart-churchFree Image from public domain licenseBest service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819370/best-service-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Johnson's Last Levee at the White House, March 2 (1868) by Theodore Russell Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786188/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign a building Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478588/design-building-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHomeward-Bound (21 Dec. 1867) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789650/homeward-bound-21-dec-1867-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction site poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680994/construction-site-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseParade of the New York Coaching Club, May 23 (1885) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782804/parade-the-new-york-coaching-club-may-1885-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional services Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14876112/professional-services-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVarieties in Ladies' Head-Gear, 1866 (1866) by Stanley Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786456/varieties-ladies-head-gear-1866-1866-stanley-foxFree Image from public domain licenseUrban planning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917402/urban-planning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNew York, German Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339931/new-york-german-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseSafety vest mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView licenseIn-Door Skating at the St. Nicholas Rink (1901)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775269/in-door-skating-the-st-nicholas-rink-1901Free Image from public domain licenseConstruction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557812/construction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Board Of Health Doctor In A New York Tenement by W A Rogershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374782/board-health-doctor-new-york-tenement-rogersFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction site poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12003791/construction-site-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeneral vaccination-day at the Paris Academy of Medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407026/general-vaccination-day-the-paris-academy-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction site Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478346/construction-site-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSunday at Sea (1868)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786220/sunday-sea-1868Free Image from public domain licenseHappy labor day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373246/happy-labor-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseArmy of the Potomac—Sleeping on Their Arms (1864)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786638/army-the-potomacsleeping-their-arms-1864Free Image from public domain licenseConstruction site Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681053/construction-site-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFire Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (published 1868) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046644/image-fire-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436968/construction-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln, Born in Kentucky, February 12, 1809 (10 Nov. 1860) by Unknown, American and 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787570/image-face-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927035/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseThe heated termhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406882/the-heated-termFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927000/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseU.S. Quarantine Station, Staten Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339562/us-quarantine-station-staten-islandFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927111/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseDriving in Central Park (1866) by Charles Green Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786351/driving-central-park-1866-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437069/company-vision-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Quarantine Questionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339549/the-quarantine-questionFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional services editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586432/professional-services-editable-poster-templateView licenseHome from the War (published 1863) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053929/home-from-the-war-published-1863-american-19th-century-and-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927212/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseNew York - Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340290/new-york-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional construction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12003748/professional-construction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Station Scene in the "Rush" Hours on the Manhattan Elevated Railroad (1890) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777033/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license