Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagekitchenfamilyvintagewomanwomen domestic portraitvintage mother artmotherhistorical paintingsThe Secret (1885) by Meyer von BremenOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 904 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4788 x 6355 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4788 x 6355 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFamily cooking recipes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378970/family-cooking-recipes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEin Kind, das nicht beten will (Persiflage auf die betenden Kinder von Meyer von Bremen, Becker und andere), null by johann…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937731/image-person-art-historicalFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKneeling Peasant Woman (mid 19th century) by Johann George Meyer von Bremenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125435/kneeling-peasant-woman-mid-19th-century-johann-george-meyer-von-bremenFree Image from public domain licenseFamily cooking recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799103/family-cooking-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFamilienfeier, alles ist um die Wiege mit dem kleinen Kind versammelt, null by hendrik meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986687/image-person-art-historicalFree Image from public domain licenseDomestic violence poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12495927/domestic-violence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Nursing Mother (La Mère nourrice) (1804) by Marguerite Gérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792938/the-nursing-mother-la-mere-nourrice-1804-marguerite-gerardFree Image from public domain licenseDomestic violence blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496009/domestic-violence-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBoy In Prayer (1813-1886) by Johann George Meyer von Bremenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157496/boy-prayer-1813-1886-johann-george-meyer-von-bremenFree Image from public domain licenseDomestic violence Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12495954/domestic-violence-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChild in Cradle Praying (1863) by Johann George Meyer von Bremenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157884/child-cradle-praying-1863-johann-george-meyer-von-bremenFree Image from public domain licenseDomestic violence Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11699116/domestic-violence-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe David Children (1826) by Thomas Sullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035121/the-david-children-1826-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain licenseMother's Day sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744559/mothers-day-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKitchen Scene, ca. 1783 – 1803 by georg karl urlaubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982747/kitchen-scene-ca-1783-1803-georg-karl-urlaubFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Adoption Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766780/happy-adoption-day-poster-templateView licenseThe Sick Child (c. 1870–75) by Paul Seignachttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784334/the-sick-child-c-1870-75-paul-seignacFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529735/motherhood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVisit to the Wet Nurse, 1572 by marten van cleve the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936704/visit-the-wet-nurse-1572-marten-van-cleve-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768949/motherhood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVenetian Kitchen Interior (ca. 1600) by Dirck de Vrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151272/venetian-kitchen-interior-ca-1600-dirck-vriesFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529740/motherhood-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA Goldsmith Melting Down a Woman’s Jewellery in the Presence of a Notary: “The Alchemist”, ca. 1668 – 1670 by jan steenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987443/image-wooden-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseHappy mom and daughterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913537/happy-mom-and-daughterView licenseAs two adults talk in a back room, a child attempts to add to a painting on its easel, while two other children look on.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996641/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901453/happy-familyView licenseMadonna mit Elisabeth und dem kleinen Johannes, 1840 by edward von steinlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935451/madonna-mit-elisabeth-und-dem-kleinen-johannes-1840-edward-von-steinleFree Image from public domain licenseMidsummer park party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039392/midsummer-park-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStehende Bäuerin, ein Kind im Arm haltend, 1856 by august von pettenkofenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984504/stehende-bauerin-ein-kind-arm-haltend-1856-august-von-pettenkofenFree Image from public domain licenseHappy mom's day Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12046893/happy-moms-day-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAfternoon Tea (about 1874) by Eva Gonzalès.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4063269/afternoon-tea-about-1874-eva-gonzalesFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529730/motherhood-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMother with her boy, 1833 by michael von heldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981065/mother-with-her-boy-1833-michael-von-heldFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy parenting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039921/healthy-parenting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBettler kauft bei einem zerlumpten Fischweib einen Fisch, ca. 1834 – 1836 by c. h. meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18941055/image-person-art-traditionalFree Image from public domain licenseMother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829473/png-adult-affection-artView licenseMartyrium des heiligen Jacobus des Jüngeren: Der Heilige wird von einer Volksmenge gesteinigt und mit dem Walkerholz…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980243/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal Mother's Day aesthetic, Madonna Litta illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7622168/surreal-mothers-day-aesthetic-madonna-litta-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirth of the Blessed Virgin Mary, null by italian, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986632/birth-the-blessed-virgin-mary-null-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license