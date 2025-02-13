rawpixel
Sunday Morning (1883) by James Tissot
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
The Newspaper (1883) by James Tissot
Vintage floral lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
The Confessional (1867) by James Tissot
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
Woman with a Parasol (c. 1895) by Eugène Delâtre
Vintage ladies ephemera remix background
Ces Dames des Chars (1885) by James Tissot
Vintage woman ephemera remix background
The Hammock (1880) by James Tissot
Vintage women Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable design
S. M. L'Impératrice des Français (1859) by Auguste Adrien Jouanin
Women's empowerment editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
Portrait of the Marquise de Miramon, nee Therese Feuillant by Jacques Joseph Tissot. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
Les Héroïnes d'aujourd'hui (first half 19th century) by Claude Louis Desrais
Brown vintage lady ephemera background, mixed media illustration
Modes et Manières No. 24: Prends vite (Coiffure en cheveus) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Vintage lady ephemera background, mixed media illustration
Modes et Manières No. 30: Ne laissai-je rien? (Robe en Organdis de couleur) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Garden lady vintage ephemera background, mixed media illustration
Modes et Manières No. 18: La robe déchirée (Bonnet à un papillon) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Vintage woman ephemera background, mixed media illustration
Modes et Manières No. 37: Les deux amies (Capotte a boucles... Tunique de crêpe) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Vintage woman ephemera background, mixed media illustration
Winter (1877) by Alfred Stevens
Purple ephemera background, vintage lady mixed media illustration
Modes et Manières No. 41: Elle y pense (Paysane aved barbes liées sous le menton) (1801) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Brown vintage lady ephemera background, mixed media illustration
Modes et Manières No. 44: Les Aprets du Bal (Costume Etrusque. Costume grec) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Vintage lady ephemera background, mixed media illustration
Woman in a Purple Cape (1866–1924) by Edouard Zier
Vintage lady ephemera remix background
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
Vintage women’s fashion border background, editable 1920's outfits design
La Vénus antique à sa toilette (first half 19th century) by Louis Gustave Thiebaut
Vintage flower ephemera remix background
Woman in the Luxembourg Gardens (19th Century) by Th D
Editable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits design
Fashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules David
