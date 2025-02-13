Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage huntinghunting dogdog public domaintrail illustrationpublic domain deer illustration19th century peoplehuntervintage illustration public domain hunting dog"Watering Deer"—Indian Putting the Dogs on a Trail (1883) by Arthur Burdett Frost IOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 820 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1093 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorse lovers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBetween Two Fires (c. 1879) by After Thomas Worthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784546/between-two-fires-c-1879-after-thomas-worthFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn J. Audubonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489447/john-audubonFree Image from public domain licenseStag animal aesthetic computer wallpaper, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911908/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView licenseDeer-Stalking in the Adirondacks in Winter (21 Jan. 1871) by I Lhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786254/deer-stalking-the-adirondacks-winter-21-jan-1871Free Image from public domain licenseStag animal aesthetic background, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918048/stag-animal-aesthetic-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseNeun rauchende Studenten und zwei Hunde, July 6, 1829 by jakob fürchtegott dielmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940410/image-pencil-drawing-dogs-horseFree Image from public domain licenseStag animal aesthetic background, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918045/stag-animal-aesthetic-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseBoy Wading into Water (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125328/boy-wading-into-water-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseStag animal aesthetic background, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911911/stag-animal-aesthetic-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseGamekeeper Returning Home with Dead Fox and Basset Hound (No. 12) (1830–31) by Gabriel Alexandre Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790209/image-background-dog-forestFree Image from public domain licenseStag animal aesthetic background, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911910/stag-animal-aesthetic-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseIllustration of hunters with their dogs from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322778/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseStag animal aesthetic phone wallpaper, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911909/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView licenseGroepsportret van jagers met een hond in een bos (c. 1900 - c. 1915) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13757479/photo-image-dog-face-plantFree Image from public domain licenseDog book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14390622/dog-book-cover-templateView licensePheasant Shootinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205614/pheasant-shootingFree Image from public domain licenseStag animal aesthetic computer wallpaper, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918060/png-aesthetic-background-collage-elementsView licenseA man in rags announcing the forthcoming doom, during the great plague in London. Wood engraving by A.B. Frost.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975184/image-horse-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDeer line art logo template, editable hunting business badge designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7607968/imageView licensePlaying as if he owned the green (1895) by A B Frost and A B Arthur Burdett Frosthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768440/image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain licenseAdopt don't shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956937/adopt-dont-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBr'er Rabbit (1881–1928) by Arthur Burdett Frost Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772455/brer-rabbit-1881-1928-arthur-burdett-frostFree Image from public domain licenseDog shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956272/dog-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoodcock Shootinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553301/woodcock-shootingFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseHunting: dogs scare the deer into nets, while a hunter throws his spear into the antlers of a stag. Engraving by Philipp…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14014561/image-dog-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseThe happy hunters display their trophieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349800/the-happy-hunters-display-their-trophiesFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseWhat happened? (1897) by A B Frost and A B Arthur Burdett Frosthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768414/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801213/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseAlbum of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127279/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926612/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-animalView licenseSketch for Hound and Hunter (ca. 1891–1892) by Winslow Homer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3051184/free-illustration-image-deer-dog-man-sketchFree Image from public domain licenseCostume party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805227/costume-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIllustration of scene of the hunter's life from Sporting Sketches (1817-1818) by Henry Alken (1784-1851). Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/322779/free-illustration-image-hunter-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5959871/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license