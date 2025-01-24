Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageschoolclassroomvintage dangerfacepeopleartbuildingvintageCharacter Groupings: Danger Threatening (1884) by Napoleon SaronyOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 693 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7066 x 4079 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928181/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseCharacter Groupings: Sunshine (1884) by Napoleon Saronyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783214/character-groupings-sunshine-1884-napoleon-saronyFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9469369/back-school-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharacter Groupings: Trouble at Home (1884) by Napoleon Saronyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783205/character-groupings-trouble-home-1884-napoleon-saronyFree Image from public domain licenseChildren pointing at blackboard, editable education. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592406/children-pointing-blackboard-editable-education-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLarge group of school children with teachershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14306657/large-group-school-children-with-teachersFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9469196/back-school-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433678/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseLittle girls hugging png, education collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182220/little-girls-hugging-png-education-collage-art-editable-designView licenseGroup of Fakirshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14313916/group-fakirsFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in classhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912664/elementary-students-classView licenseToothbrush drill in New York City by Luther Halsey Gulickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343924/toothbrush-drill-new-york-city-luther-halsey-gulickFree Image from public domain licenseSchool registration blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040043/school-registration-blog-banner-templateView licenseGroup of ten men, women, and children sitting around a sewing machinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14307259/group-ten-men-women-and-children-sitting-around-sewing-machineFree Image from public domain licenseChildren pointing at blackboard png, editable education. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592429/children-pointing-blackboard-png-editable-education-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBabies of a New York Day Nursery by John Spargohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343759/babies-new-york-day-nursery-john-spargoFree Image from public domain licenseStudent blog Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824082/student-blog-facebook-post-templateView licenseSioux Delegation (1891) by Charles Milton Bellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055365/sioux-delegation-1891-charles-milton-bellFree Image from public domain licenseSelf study, creative education remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104777/self-study-creative-education-remix-editable-designView licenseA doctor vaccinating children in a clinic, other mothers and children are waiting, in the background is a man getting serum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13986764/image-background-dog-cowFree Image from public domain licenseStudent blog blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040117/student-blog-blog-banner-templateView licenseSir William MacCormac about to perform a surgical operation at the Bellevue Hospital, New York. Albumen print, 1891.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14001086/photo-image-people-hospital-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927769/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseA young sailor has returned to his aged parents after running away to sea. Engraving by Lumb Stocks after Joseph Clark.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999535/image-person-art-seaFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927983/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseThe drunkard's children. A sequel to The bottle. In eight plates / With a poem by by Charles Mackay.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14021574/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928240/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseHope School, Springfield D.T. by W R Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14290754/hope-school-springfield-dt-crossFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928193/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseThe Parson's Visit. by William H Rauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14298254/the-parsons-visit-william-rauFree Image from public domain licenseHappy kids at elementary school remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927753/happy-kids-elementary-school-remixView licenseVintage group outdoor gatheringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028260/untitledFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928199/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license"English Meke", "Wairarapa", June 1884 (1884) by Burton Brothers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028102/english-meke-wairarapa-june-1884-1884-burton-brothersFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927941/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseBoys at a woodwork class with their teachers, in London. Photograph by Walter C. Tyler, ca. 1895.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14000230/photo-image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928205/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licensePetersham School in Miss Laura's Day (c. 1850) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042471/petersham-school-miss-lauras-day-c-1850-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927859/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseU.S. Army. Letterman General Hospital, Presidio, San Francisco, Ca: Exterior view- Officers Quartershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11466313/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain license