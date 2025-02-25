Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian manfacepersonsportartmanvintageillustrationBowling as a Fashionable Ladies' Amusement: The Deciding Shot (1882) by John HydeOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 862 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1149 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseMassachusetts—Visitors to the Top of Bunker Hill Monument, Charlestown (1875) by John Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784105/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess isn't given quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064768/success-isnt-given-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Country Store,—Getting Weighed (25 March 1871) by W J Lintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789495/country-storegetting-weighed-25-march-1871-lintonFree Image from public domain licenseCycling club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11655035/cycling-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFashion Drawing No. 18 (1878) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783874/fashion-drawing-no-1878-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Morning Walk—Young Ladies' School Promenading the Avenue (28 Mar. 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789503/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseTravel quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUntitled (Portrait Fanny Janauschek as Francofurtia), 1862 by jakob steinbergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936871/untitled-portrait-fanny-janauschek-francofurtia-1862-jakob-steinbergerFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Letterman General Hospital, Presidio, San Francisco, Ca: Nurseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11466598/us-army-letterman-general-hospital-presidio-san-francisco-ca-nursesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseOur Watering-Places—The Empty Sleeve at Newport (26 Aug. 1865) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpace week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800487/space-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Woman on horse art illustration historical.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482384/png-woman-horse-art-illustration-historicalView licenseWriting quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686720/writing-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseLa courbature by A Colinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426348/courbature-colinFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Woman on horse historical classical clothing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15483233/png-woman-horse-historical-classical-clothingView licenseAlbum cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535850/album-cover-poster-templateView licenseWedding Group (c. 1852 or 1853) by Benjamin Brecknell Turnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033272/wedding-group-c-1852-1853-benjamin-brecknell-turnerFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072121/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-backgroundView licenseThe Duke of Devonshire and Lady Louisa Egerton (c. 1853) by Sir Edwin Landseerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043632/the-duke-devonshire-and-lady-louisa-egerton-c-1853-sir-edwin-landseerFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082129/mens-vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLadies' and Children's Skating Suits (1879) by H Bhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783821/ladies-and-childrens-skating-suits-1879Free Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView license"Something New" (1869) by Charles Green Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786004/something-new-1869-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055674/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-beigeView licensePark scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427643/park-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072107/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-bicycleView licensePNG Victorian lady holding flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409887/png-victorian-lady-holding-flowersView licenseMen's vintage fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072100/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-backgroundView licenseAlbum of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127290/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseColorful vintage gypsy dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378588/colorful-vintage-gypsy-dollView licenseScience fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864236/science-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTems de Canicule by J J Grandvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375816/tems-canicule-grandvilleFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVictorian couple in elegant attirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378887/victorian-couple-elegant-attireView license