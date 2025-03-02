Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageclassical oil painting portraitpublic domain roseroses photographysmilebackgroundrosesfacepersonPierrette (c. 1878) by Daniel HernándezOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 843 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4535 x 6457 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseMadame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787505/madame-1857-eugene-fichelFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCatherine Yates Pollock (Mrs. George Pollock) (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026610/catherine-yates-pollock-mrs-george-pollock-17931794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseWoman with a Wreath-Crown (1520-1525 (Renaissance)) by Dosso Dossihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150531/woman-with-wreath-crown-1520-1525-renaissance-dosso-dossiFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman with a Lap Dog (ca. 1575-1600 (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151164/woman-with-lap-dog-ca-1575-1600-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMary Magdalene (?) (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Lucas Cranach the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150429/mary-magdalene-ca-1525-renaissance-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseCatharine Hendrickson (c. 1770) by Daniel Hendricksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022831/catharine-hendrickson-c-1770-daniel-hendricksonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a fluffy sweater hopping with high heels remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943865/woman-fluffy-sweater-hopping-with-high-heels-remixView licenseWoman with a Picnic Basket (c. 1890) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garretahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776574/woman-with-picnic-basket-c-1890-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licenseWoman in the Bois de Boulogne (c. 1885) by Daniel Hernándezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777126/woman-the-bois-boulogne-c-1885-daniel-hernandezFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of a Little Boy, Possibly Louis of Nassau (1604) by anonymous and Daniël van den Quebornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741947/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licensePalm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126757/palm-sunday-ca-1862-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licenseMrs. Adam Babcock (Martha Hubbard) (c. 1806) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791759/mrs-adam-babcock-martha-hubbard-c-1806-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Woman with a Pomander (1563 (Renaissance)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151158/portrait-woman-with-pomander-1563-renaissance-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099595/spring-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseThe Visit (c. 1870) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776642/the-visit-c-1870-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParisienne in a Red Dress (c. 1900) by Jean Béraudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775166/parisienne-red-dress-c-1900-jean-beraudFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseYoung Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782746/young-woman-the-sea-1886-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of a Lady (c. 1490) by Domenico Ghirlandaiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799151/portrait-lady-c-1490-domenico-ghirlandaioFree Image from public domain licenseDepression Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104242/depression-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Helena (ca. 1575 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Morandinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151139/saint-helena-ca-1575-renaissance-francesco-morandiniFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licensePortrait of a Lady in White (1778-1847) by Daniel Sainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124255/portrait-lady-white-1778-1847-daniel-saintFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Seated (c. 1875) by Jules Adolphe Goupilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783807/woman-seated-c-1875-jules-adolphe-goupilFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Suicide of Lucretia (1600 (Late Renaissance)) by Heinrich Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151307/the-suicide-lucretia-1600-late-renaissance-heinrich-ulrichFree Image from public domain license